Zac Efron looks totally different following unexpected hair transformation

Zac Efron's appearance has changed significantly since he burst onto our screens as Troy Bolton in High School Musical. The actor, 37, debuted a new look while filming the upcoming film Judgement Day – and fans are loving it.

In a since deleted Instagram post, Zac posed with a crew member while sporting a noticeably bulked up physique and a fake sunset tattoo sleeve on his left arm. He wore a tight, bloodstained tank top and black jeans, and sported, most surprisingly, salt and pepper hair. A shock to many fans who were first introduced to Zac when he was 18 years old.

The film, which is currently in production, is a thriller directed by David Ayer (Fury, End of Watch) and marks another intense character shift for Zac, who's been leaning into dramatic roles over the past few years. He'll star in Judgement Day alongside Will Ferrell, Regina Hall, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. While not much is known yet about the plot, the film is described as a high-stakes thriller exploring themes of fame and obsession.

© Instagram Zac posing with crew member on set

Zac's changing appearance sparked conversation before. In 2022, he revealed that his jawline transformation was the result of a serious injury. In an interview with Men's Health, he shared that he slipped while running through his house in his socks, hit a granite fountain, and shattered his jaw. The accident caused his facial muscles to grow unnaturally large as they overcompensated during recovery. "It was funny," Zac said. "It sucks. I almost died, but sure, let's joke about it."

© Rodin Eckenroth, Getty Zac on the red carpet

Outside of acting, Zac has a close bond with his younger brother Dylan Efron, 33, who fans often mistake for his twin. The two frequently share photos of their trips together, from hiking, biking, or cliff diving. They even collaborated on a Netflix docuseries Down to Earth with Zac Efron. While Dylan usually stays out of the Hollywood spotlight, he recently made headlines of his own by winning season three of The Traitors.

© Instagram Zac and his lookalike, his younger brother Dylan

Reflecting on their relationship, Dylan told BroBible: "Our relationship was something that developed more as we both became adults and stopped fighting so much."

Zac's physical transformations may grab headlines, but they're often rooted in deep preparation for roles like this one. From Baywatch to The Iron Claw, he's shown a clear willingness to push himself both physically and emotionally to bring characters to life.

© Joe Scarnici, Getty Zac sporting a mustache for a previous film

There's no official release date yet for Judgement Day, but if Zac's latest look is any indication, we're in for something unexpected!