James Van Der Beek reveals the sad reason he won’t join ‘Dawson’s Creek’ reunion

Actor James Van Der Beek says he will not be able to attend the Dawson's Creek reunion charity event, citing health struggles amid his cancer diagnosis. He was diagnosed with stage 3 colorectal cancer last year. The announcement came just a day before the event is due to happen. The father of six shared an Instagram post saying that he was “gutted” not to be able to attend, due to the fact that two stomach viruses have knocked him out of commission, keeping him grounded at “the worst moment possible." "This is the evening I’d been looking forward to MOST since my angel Michelle Williams said she was putting it together, way back in January," the actor shared.

"Despite every effort… I won’t get to be there. I won’t get to stand on that stage and thank every soul in the theater for showing up for me, and against cancer, when I needed it most."

The actor added that he was pleased to have an understudy - Lin-Manuel Miranda - who he described in his post as a "ridiculously overqualified replacement" who would have been number one on his wishlist, joking that his kids would consider him an upgrade over their father.

© Getty Images James wants to raise awareness of the disease

"Everyone please enjoy all the love in that room. Shine some on my family. I will be beaming and receiving from afar in a bed in Austin," the actor concluded.

The charity event is in partnership with F Cancer and in support of James, amid his battle with colorectal cancer.

Cast of Dawson's Creek

Earlier this year, the show’s creator, Kevin Williamson, spoke of how overjoyed he was to get the gang back together, more than two decades after the popular series ended.

"Dawson's Creek changed my life. What began as a personal story about a young man and his friends navigating their way through the challenges of life became so much more than I ever dreamed,” he shared in a statement.

"It created an enduring fandom and legacy all over the world," he continued. "I am so honored to be a part of it and to support our beautiful friend, James, as we continue to navigate our way through life and its many challenges."

© Instagram James with his wife and six children in a tribute post on their 13th anniversary.

Golden Globe nominee Michelle, who portrayed Jen on the show, also shared a statement detailing how special the reunion will be.

"We grew up in Capeside, and that's a bond that will last a lifetime," she declared. "We wanted to gather around our dear friend James and remind him that we are all here. We always have been and we always will be. And I know the fans of Dawson's Creek feel the same way."

© Instagram James with his wife Kimberly on vacation

James, who played Dawson on the hit show, revealed his devastating diagnosis in November 2024 and said in an update in July this year that "it'll probably be a process for the rest of my life".