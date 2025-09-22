Tom Holland 'is rushed to hospital' after a Spider-Man stunt goes wrong

Spider-Man star Tom Holland has been 'rushed to hospital' while filming on set for the major blockbuster. According to The Sun, the actor 'cracked' his head in a fall. A stunt double was also taken to hospital in an ambulance. An East of England Ambulance Service spokesman told the publication: "We were called at 10.30am on Friday to attend to a patient who had sustained an injury at Leavesden Studios in Watford. "An ambulance was sent to the scene, and the patient was transported to hospital for further care."

The filming of the £150million Spider-Man movie is believed to be suspended for weeks.

© GC Images Tom Holland is seen on the set of 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'

The incident comes after Tom stepped out with his fiance Zendaya to a Posh Pub Quiz event held in London supported by The Brother's Trust that the actor runs with his siblings Sam, Harry and Paddy Holland.

"Thank you to everyone who supported @thebrotherstrust yesterday, what a night," the youngest brother shared on Instagram.

Sam also shared a post adding: "Amazing night at the 3rd Annual Brothers Trust Posh Pub Quiz. Thank you for all your support."

© GC Images Tom had fall while on set

The Holland brothers run the trust alongside their parents, with Tom as the main figure. "He is ably supported by his younger brothers," the website states.

"Using Tom's reach and popularity, the trust intends to run a number of events each year and the funds raised then being granted to charities we support," it adds.

Despite being engaged since December 2024, Tom and Zendaya have been forced to put their nuptials on hold and haven't even started the wedding planning process yet, according to her stylist, Law Roach.

© GC Images Tom was rushed to hospital after a fall

"The process hasn't even started yet," the 47-year-old told E! News, before explaining that Zendaya's busy schedule is the main reason behind the delay.

"Zendaya is working on so many movies. She's now filming the next iteration of Dune, so she's away doing that. It's so many movies, so we have time. We have a lot of time."

© WireImage Zendaya and Tom Holland have their wedding plans on hold

According to her IMDb, Zendaya has Shrek 5 (2026) in production, Dune: Part Three (2026), The Odyssey (2026) in production, and Spider-Man: Brand New Day (2026), is in pre-production.

It appears there won't be many details about their big day shared, even when they do put plans in motion, as Law teased that "Zendaya will be a secret bride."

Speaking about her bond with her fiancé, Law gushed: "I'm really excited because I know that they really love each other and they have for a really long time. The fact that the world has been able to share in that love story, I think it's really beautiful."