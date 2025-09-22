Harry Potter star Jessie Cave's eye-watering net worth revealed

Jessie Cave portrayed the role of Lavender Brown in the Harry Potter franchise. Hogwarts' Gryffindor student was a part of Dumbledore's Army, was Ron Weasley's girlfriend and was best friends with Parvati Patil in the hit movies. Since the franchise's conclusion in 2011 with the film Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, Jessie has switched up her career path. She recently celebrated her six-month anniversary on OnlyFans, where she only posts sensual hair videos and shares anecdotes talking about her hair online.

Jessie explained through her Substack that her account has "no spells, no nudity." She expressed that she began her account in March so that she could support her family by covering home improvement costs. Prior to starting her journey, Jessie felt "lost" about how to support her family of six. She shared in a previous post: "Back in January, I was so lost and afraid. I didn't know how I'd pay my bills or if we'd be able to move into our new house (which was nowhere near ready for us)."

© Instagram Jessie started an OnlyFans for her hair

The movie star recently reflected on the fact that the subscribers-based platform helped her reach her financial goals. Jessie shared: "It's a huge relief to be six months down the line with our walls painted and carpets down. Toilets are working, the bunk beds are built. We have a van and nice curtains and shelves and now we are settled and ready to start again. All thanks to OnlyFans."

© Instagram She shared her journey on Substack

She also shared a carousel of pictures on social media and showed off her long locks on the half-year anniversary of getting started on the platform. She captioned it: "Happy six months to me on OnlyFanz. The most empowering thing I've done in my life. I'm grateful." The creator has a net worth of $12 million as of 2025, according to Blinging Beach.

© Instagram Jessie credited the site with helping her family

Although Jessie has been nothing less than grateful for the platform, she has missed out on other opportunities due to being on it. She shared with Collider that she was unable to participate in a Harry Potter convention due to her association with OnlyFans.

© Instagram Jessie opened up about not being able to participate in a Harry Potter convention due to her being on the site

Jessie expressed: "I found out that I didn't get booked for a Harry Potter convention recently, as I'm now doing OnlyFans. They explained it was because it's a 'family show and OnlyFans is affiliated with porn.' This was baffling to me as some actors who do conventions (most actors, actually) have done TV and films in which they've done sex scenes and nudity. I'm just playing with my hair!" She added: "I am not upset about the prospect of no more Harry Potter conventions. There's going to be a new cast now and it's a different time. Plus, I have done conventions for over 15 years and have enough photos and wizard memorabilia."