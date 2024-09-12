Ginger Zee leaves GMA fans shocked with huge transformation

Ginger Zee sparked a major reaction on Thursday when she debuted a brand new look on Good Morning America.

The popular host delivered the weather forecast looking as glam as ever, but it was her new haircut that stole the show.

In place of her long, curly locks was a sleek bob — and viewers loved it.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Ginger Zee wowed with a brand new look

After doing a double-take to make sure it was her on their TV screens, many headed over to Ginger's Instagram feed to see if she'd announced the new look on social media

They were met with a video of the meteorologist having her tresses cut, followed by a gorgeous photo of herself showing off her do.

Fans couldn't get over Ginger's fabulous makeover and lavished her with praise.

"New season… #chopchop #hair #change #fall #autumn," she captioned one post and alongside the photo of the finished product displayed on GMA, she added: "@ginger_zee new haircut appreciation post."

© Getty Images Ginger's curly tresses were nowhere to be seen

Ginger doesn't just have legions of loyal fans boosting her confidence, but a loving family behind the scenes who will likely be showing their appreciation for her transformation.

The star is married to Ben Aaron, and they share two young sons, Adrian and Miles.

Ginger and Ben celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary on June 7 this year and they couldn't be happier together.

© Instagram She shares two children with her husband

She gushed about her TV personality husband to People ahead of their Michigan nuptials, when she said: "Ben is my partner for life. I knew it as soon as I met him. I’ve never been more ready for anything in my life.”

They met at a SoulCycle event in New York in 2012, and after being introduced, Ben walked Ginger home.

© Instagram Ginger and Ben have been married a decade

He confessed it was love at first sight in a segment on social media. "Finally, I got her home," he said. "We said our goodbyes, and at this point I was a goner. In love. Absolutely this was the girl that I wanted.

"There is no way on Earth I wanted to be just friends with this girl, so I asked her out."

© Instagram GMA fans loved Ginger's new haircut

He proposed the following year and hid the engagement ring in a banana pudding cup.

Ben has been incredibly supportive of Ginger's well-publicized mental health battles and she praised him to People.

"I've been lucky to find a husband who doesn't judge my past," she told the outlet after releasing her 2017 autobiography, Natural Disaster: I Cover Them. I am One. "In fact, writing this book, he wanted more, which says a lot. He's like, 'I want to listen. I want to be a part of that.'"