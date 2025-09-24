Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Arnold Schwarzenegger reunites with ex-wife Maria Shriver following divorce settlement comments
Subscribe
Arnold Schwarzenegger reunites with ex-wife Maria Shriver following divorce settlement comments

Arnold Schwarzenegger reunites with ex-wife Maria Shriver following divorce settlement comments

Arnold Schwarzenegger was spotted at a family dinner alongside his ex-wife Maria Shriver and their four children at Nobu Malibu

Screening Of The Film "Les Egares" At The Cannes Film Festival with Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver© Getty Images
Maria Sarabi
Maria SarabiJunior Writer
39 minutes ago
Share this:

Arnold Schwarzenegger enjoyed a family dinner with his ex-wife, Maria Shriver, and their children at Nobu Malibu on Monday night."It appears the former couple reunited to celebrate their son, Patrick Schwarzenegger’s belated birthday. The White Lotus star turned 32 last Thursday. Patrick was joined at the dinner by his wife Abby Champion, sister Katherine Schwarzenegger, and brother-in-law Chris Pratt. Arnold and Maria's rarely seen children, Christian and Christopher Schwarzenegger were also spotted at the sushi restaurant. Maria exuded chic in a black blazer coat that was layered over a pair of matching silk pants. The journalist accessorized her look with a stack of necklaces and a black leather Hermès Birkin bag. 

Meanwhile, Arnold opted for a casual ensemble as he donned a black cardigan embossed with patriotic badges with a pair of orange pants. Patrick rocked a pair of slouchy jeans with a leather bomber jacket and a purple baseball cap. The actor's wife, Abby, looked stunning in a black mini skirt and sheer stockings paired with a striped shirt. The look was layered with a blazer blazer and accessorized with knee-high leather boots. 

Arnold Schwarzenegger in black cardigan and orange pants © The Hollywood JR / BACKGRID
Arnold Schwarzenegger was spotted leaving Nobu restaurant

Latherine and Chris coordinated their sartorial agendas for the evening as they wore matching blue jeans and black tops. The family outing comes after Arnold made a candid confession about his divorce from Maria while attending the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in support of Chris Wallace.

The 78-year-old opened up about her experience being married to a journalist while speaking as a guest at the event. "The reason why I know he's a fantastic journalist is because I know a lot about journalists," said Arnold of Chris. "I've been interviewed, you can imagine, in my lifetime, by thousands and thousands of journalists." 

Maria Shriver a black longline coat and silk pants© Backgrid
Maria wore a black longline coat and silk pants

"Not only that, I also was married to a journalist. The only difference between Chris and Maria is that Chris has never taken half of my money," he admitted. Maria filed for divorce from the actor in May 2011 following 25 years of marriage. "We are continuing to parent our four children together. They are the light and center of both of our lives," the former couple said in a joint statement at the time.

Patrick Schwarzenegger in jeans and black leather jacket© The Hollywood JR / BACKGRID
Patrick Schwarzenegger celebrated his birthday

The split came after it was revealed that Arnold had an affair with the family’s housekeeper, resulting in the birth of his son, Joseph Baena. During an appearance on The Howard Stern Show in 2015, the former bodybuilder addressed his affair, saying it was "a very tough situation for my kids, very tough situation for my family. It was tough for everybody. But it has happened and now we have to figure it out, right?". Arnold explained that Joseph is "terrific" and that "he totally understands the situation. So, it all has worked out".

Join HELLO! Daily and get the latest celebrity news, exclusive interviews, and top stories

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics
More Celebrity News
See more
Read More