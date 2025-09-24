Arnold Schwarzenegger reunites with ex-wife Maria Shriver following divorce settlement comments

Arnold Schwarzenegger enjoyed a family dinner with his ex-wife, Maria Shriver, and their children at Nobu Malibu on Monday night."It appears the former couple reunited to celebrate their son, Patrick Schwarzenegger’s belated birthday. The White Lotus star turned 32 last Thursday. Patrick was joined at the dinner by his wife Abby Champion, sister Katherine Schwarzenegger, and brother-in-law Chris Pratt. Arnold and Maria's rarely seen children, Christian and Christopher Schwarzenegger were also spotted at the sushi restaurant. Maria exuded chic in a black blazer coat that was layered over a pair of matching silk pants. The journalist accessorized her look with a stack of necklaces and a black leather Hermès Birkin bag.

Meanwhile, Arnold opted for a casual ensemble as he donned a black cardigan embossed with patriotic badges with a pair of orange pants. Patrick rocked a pair of slouchy jeans with a leather bomber jacket and a purple baseball cap. The actor's wife, Abby, looked stunning in a black mini skirt and sheer stockings paired with a striped shirt. The look was layered with a blazer blazer and accessorized with knee-high leather boots.

Latherine and Chris coordinated their sartorial agendas for the evening as they wore matching blue jeans and black tops. The family outing comes after Arnold made a candid confession about his divorce from Maria while attending the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in support of Chris Wallace.

The 78-year-old opened up about her experience being married to a journalist while speaking as a guest at the event. "The reason why I know he's a fantastic journalist is because I know a lot about journalists," said Arnold of Chris. "I've been interviewed, you can imagine, in my lifetime, by thousands and thousands of journalists."

"Not only that, I also was married to a journalist. The only difference between Chris and Maria is that Chris has never taken half of my money," he admitted. Maria filed for divorce from the actor in May 2011 following 25 years of marriage. "We are continuing to parent our four children together. They are the light and center of both of our lives," the former couple said in a joint statement at the time.

The split came after it was revealed that Arnold had an affair with the family’s housekeeper, resulting in the birth of his son, Joseph Baena. During an appearance on The Howard Stern Show in 2015, the former bodybuilder addressed his affair, saying it was "a very tough situation for my kids, very tough situation for my family. It was tough for everybody. But it has happened and now we have to figure it out, right?". Arnold explained that Joseph is "terrific" and that "he totally understands the situation. So, it all has worked out".