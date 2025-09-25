Andy Murray introduces new family member and reveals how she fits into 'busy' Murray household - new photos

Andy Murray announced the exciting news he welcomed an adorable puppy into his life at the end of July, and now the Tennis champion has introduced the pooch, whose name is Bonnie, to the world with tww adorable new adorable photos. In snaps for their new campaign with Purina PRO PLAN, the pair looked so adorable snuggled up in what appeared to be Andy's £5 million family kitchen in Surrey.

Talking about how Bonnie has settled in with "busy" life in the Murray household, he said: "Bonnie only joined us this spring, and she’s such a big part of our family already, so for me it’s important that we prioritise her health and nutrition. Throughout my career, nutrition has been key to my performance, and so it makes sense that we do this for Bonnie too because she’s going to be busy as she keeps up with life in the Murray house. I’ve learnt so much about pet nutrition and how important it is since I started working with Purina PRO PLAN® and I hope Bonnie and I can inspire PRO level care among other pet owners."

© Purina Andy looked so happy cuddling little Bonnie

A warm welcome

© Purina Bonnie already looks well settled into her new home!

Andy, 38, unveiled Bonnie to the world with a sweet photo in his garden. The pup - who is a brown Flat-Coated Retriever - adorably licked her new owner's face, who was beaming from ear to ear. "New addition to the family," wrote the Wimbledon star. A second photo showed little Bonnie, just a few weeks old. The photo sparked a series of messages from fans in the comments section. "What a beauty, one of the best at bringing back tennis balls", one wrote. "Life will never be the same! Welcome to the crazy world of Flatcoated retriever ownership!" chimed another one.

© Andy Murray Andy Murray smiling with his new puppy

Bonnie's arrival at the Murray household came following the death of their family dog, a Border Terrier named Rusty. "You were the most loyal and protective companion our family could have wished for," wrote Andy, in a moving tribute to his pet. "You were so patient and gentle with the kids and we all learned so much from you. The house feels empty without you in it," Andy continued. "The noise you made when you wanted a plate to lick or a biscuit to chew on or when you wanted anything for that matter was infuriating at times! But today we would do anything to hear it again. Love you ruzz rest easy poppet x"