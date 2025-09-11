Carrie Underwood 'attacked' by unexpected culprit on 400-acre farm

Carrie Underwood revealed that she had been "attacked" on Wednesday by the cutest culprits – her sheep. The American Idol alum took to Instagram to share insight into life on her 400-acre Tennessee farm, where she lives with her husband, Michael Fisher, and their two sons, Isaiah and Jacob. She posted a video of herself feeding her pet sheep and bonding with them through play, capturing the moment that one animal attempted to lightly headbutt the singer in a gesture of affection.

Carrie donned patterned black pants, a pink tee and work boots while out in the paddock with her sheep, and began to laugh at the animals' antics. "Hey. Come back!" she called to one. "You got some hay in your mouth?" She then panned to a sheep that was nudging her leg. "What is your deal? Leave me alone! Excuse you, excuse you," she exclaimed.

A third animal attempted to jump up on her, prompting her to say through giggles, "Are you gonna head-butt me? You'd better not play this morning! No!" She went on to caption the adorable video, "Help! I'm being attacked!!! With cuteness…" Carrie loves to moonlight as a farmer in her free time, with her property housing chickens, cows and donkeys too.

The land features its own lake, an orchard, several barns and sheds, and a chicken coop, not to mention the large greenhouse she had built in 2023 for all her green thumb needs. "I do very much enjoy gardening and homesteading. We grow fruits, like apples and peaches, and I feel like I'm always making something, like mead, out of honey," she told Modern Luxury.

"It's really cool when people come over, and you can serve them bread that you made or some hard apple cider from your orchard. I like doing stuff like that. And my husband enjoys grilling. He's a hunter, so everything in our freezers and fridge is pretty much things we've gathered ourselves, which is pretty cool."

© Instagram Carrie shared the hilarious moment on social media

The 42-year-old previously shared that the garden was where she could go to find a sense of peace. "My garden is one of my happy places…when I'm getting my hands dirty, it's my time for thought and reflection. Enjoy a little taste of calm…from my #Garden to yours," she wrote on Instagram. The farm welcomed new life in May when a tiny lamb was born, and Carrie couldn't have been more in love with her family addition.

© Instagram She has a greenhouse on the property

"Surprise! We've got another new life around the farm!" she wrote on Instagram, alongside a snap of the baby animal. "This little guy happened to be born on the day of the @americanidol finale, so we figured it would only be right if we named him Jamal!!! Mama and Baby J are doing well…and I'm popping by the barn to get snuggles every chance I get! Welcome to the world, little dude!"

© Instagram Carrie welcomed new life to the farm in May

Carrie will return to judge season 24 of American Idol, where the "Before He Cheats" singer got her start in 2005. She will be joined by Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie on the judging panel. The Grammy winner replaced Katy Perry on the show, bringing her journey with the series full circle.