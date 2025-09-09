Christina Haack's ex Josh Hall shares heartbreaking personal news after finalizing divorce

Josh Hall was on cloud nine after finalizing his divorce from Christina Haack recently, but his good mood took a turn after his beloved "loyal companion" Stella passed away. The 44-year-old announced the death of his almost 11-year-old dog on Instagram alongside a video compilation of images of the two together over the years. Josh shared his heartbreak with a moving message, which read: "We know what we are signing up for when we get a pet, they will more than likely go before us.

"No matter how you prepare and how strong you think you are, nothing will prepare you for losing your loyal companion and the heartbreak that comes with it. I got Stella almost 11 years ago as the only puppy in her litter that survived Parvo. I was originally set to get a male, but when I saw her little face behind the fence and we locked eyes, I was done…from that moment on, she owned me."

© Instagram Josh revealed his beloved dog, Stella, has died

He continued: "Stella was the most loving and sweetest dog I've not only cared for, but ever had been around. She was more than my best friend, she was my only constant. Always there when I needed her love and comfort through a lot of life's events and changes. I was never alone as long as I had my girl.

"Stella had a lot of battles throughout the years to stay healthy, but I feel like she kept fighting…not just to stay alive, but to be there for me and show me her unconditional love. She did an incredible job and got me through it all." Josh concluded: "Rest in peace sweet angel Stella, go be with your old buddy Fiona and keep watching over me from heaven, I love you. 09/24/14-09/03/25."

© Instagram Josh called Stella his 'loyal companion' and 'best friend'

Divorce settlement

Stella's death comes after Josh opened up about his bitter divorce from Christina following a contentious legal battle. A California judge signed off on their divorce at the end of August, and details of the settlement revealed Josh was awarded multiple properties, cars, and a one-time payment of $300,000. Christina also covered his $40,000 attorney fees and paid him an additional sum of $100,000 last year.

© Getty Images A California judge signed off on Josh and Christina's divorce in August

Last week, Josh called Christina out for being "immature" and "classless" by publicizing their divorce drama on social media over the last several months. "I didn't want to have a public feud and have a back and forth publicly," he told the Daily Mail. Addressing Christina's public comments on their volatile split, he said: "I thought it lacked class, to be honest… I thought it was unnecessary… obviously, don't drag a divorce out there. It's immature. Let's share some stuff, but the behaving like a [expletive] off teenager on social media is just not something I'm going to do."

© Instagram Josh called Christina 'classless' for publicizing their divorce drama

After the settlement news was revealed, Josh took to Instagram and threw shade at Christina, writing: "Finally, legally divorced and a free man. I've always worked hard, kept what's mine, and declined hand outs, and I'm keeping it that way. Lesson learned: don't marry someone who needs constant public validation and will use your personal drama for attention."