Catherine Zeta-Jones teases 'wicked stepmother' role as she and Michael Douglas celebrate son Cameron's birthday with heartfelt tributes

Catherine Zeta-Jones may have taken up the villain role once or twice on the screen, but outside of set, "wicked stepmother" is certainly not one of them.

The Wednesday star is a doting stepmom to her husband Michael Douglas' son Cameron Douglas, 45, who he shares with his ex-wife Diandra Luker.

The Kominsky Method actor and his first wife, a film producer, tied the knot in 1977, though she filed for divorce in 1995, and it was finalized in 2000. That year, the Oscar winner tied the knot with Catherine, and the two share two kids, Dylan Michael, 23, and Carys Zeta, 20.

On Wednesday, both Michael and Catherine took to Instagram with heartfelt tributes to Cameron, who was celebrating his 45th birthday.

The father-of-three led the way with a sweet photo of the two together – the strong Douglas genes undeniable – looking so alike and dapper in suits as they posed on the red carpet at the SAG Awards in February of 2022.

"Happy birthday Cameron! Looking good my man!" he wrote in his caption, adding: "Have a great new year!" before signing off with: "Love, Dad."

The Hollywood icon shared a photo with his son Cameron at the 2022 SAG Awards

His fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post with birthday wishes for Cameron, first and foremost from Catherine who wrote: "Happy Birthday Cam!!!!!" as others followed suit with: "Happy birthday Cameron! A very good looking young man, just like his parents and grandfather Kirk," and: "Happy Birthday! I wish you and him all the love and happiness," as well as: "Happy Birthday! Two good looking men," plus another one of his followers added: "Very nice picture guys. Happy Birthday Cameron! Have a great day everyone."

It wasn't long before Catherine continued the tributes with her own celebratory post to Cameron on her Instagram, sharing a candid home photo where the man of the hour is in navy sweatpants, a white tank top that highlights all of his tattoos, plus a navy cap, while holding up a sweet dog.

In her caption, the No Reservations actress wrote: "Dance like it's your birthday! Happy bday to my stepson @cameronmorrelldouglas," before joking: "Love from your… oh so wicked stepmother."

Cameron also got some love from his younger brother Dylan, who shared a photo on his Instagram Stories of both of their shadows reflected on a sandy path while on a hike. He endearingly wrote: "Happy birthday Cam. Will always be with you on the long walk they call life."

Cameron with his dad, siblings, plus his partner Viviane and their newborn

Like his dad, Cameron has worked in acting in the past, though today he largely focuses on his recovery from alcoholism, and being a dad to his kids Lua, five, and Ryder, two, who he shares with partner Viviane Thibes.

Cameron is a doting father-of-two

Before embarking on his road to recovery – and repairing his relationship with his father – in 2016, Cameron was sentenced to five years in prison in 2010 over charges of heroin possession, and dealing methamphetamine and cocaine. His prison sentence was extended after he confessed to smuggling drugs into jail, though he was eventually released in August of 2016.

In 2019, he spoke of his journey in his memoir Long Way Home: A Memoir of Fame, Family, and Redemption.

