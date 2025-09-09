Selena Gomez reveals surprising thing fiancé Benny Blanco insists on keeping in their Beverly Hills mansion

Selena Gomez seems to still be adjusting to living with her fiancé. During an appearance on the Good Hang with Amy Poehler, the 33-year-old singer revealed Benny Blanco's interior design preferences and how they clash a bit with her own. Selena and Benny, 37, started dating in July 2023 and got engaged last December. The music producer proposed to Selena with a bespoke marquise diamond ring that reportedly cost him $630k. As they prepare for their wedding, the couple cohabitate in their Beverly Hills mansion.

On Amy's podcast, Selena pointed out the many fake fruits around the set, saying: "We have some of this at our home." After Amy asked which kind, Selena responded: "We have orange peels that look so real and they're all over the house…[and] people keep mistaking them as trash, but it's art." She continued, clarifying: "It might be my fiancé's choice."

© Instagram Selena and Benny posing with their home's "art"

Regardless of their different opinions on whether fake fruit is art, the musical couple is very in love. Selena and Benny started off as friends and professional collaborators. The two worked together on the 2019 song "I Can't Get Enough" featuring Tainy and J Balvin. In 2023, just before their rumored romance went public, they worked on Selena's single, "Single Soon."

© Instagram Selena and Benny have released 15 songs together

The two regularly gush about each other. In February 2024, Selena shared how happy Benny makes her while appearing on New Music Daily on Apple Music 1. "Without getting into too much detail, I think it's just really important to meet someone that respects you," she explained. "And I think it's really nice to also lean on someone who understands the world that I live in. But I'd have to say overall it's the safest that I feel and it's been really lovely and I've only grown through it, so it's awesome."

Selena calls Benny a "complete light in my life"

A few months later, Benny told Howard Stern that he pictured marrying Selena. "When I look at her…I'm always just like, I don't know a world where it could be better than this," he said, later adding, "People always said this to me, when you know you meet your best friend, she truly is my best friend."

Though details of their wedding are few and far between, Selena hosted her beachy bachelorette party in August, hinting that the big day could be coming up. And per McLuck.com shared their predictions on the potential guest list for the event. "Being lucky enough to score an invite to Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's wedding would be like hitting the jackpot, surrounded by some of the wealthiest and most iconic stars in the world," they say.

© Getty Their first public date was at a Los Angeles Lakers game

"The Bluest Flame" singer shared with Amy that cherished times for her and Benny are in the kitchen. "He likes when I sit in the kitchen with him [while he cooks]," she explained. "He tells me what he's doing and I think it's the cutest thing in the world."