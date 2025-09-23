The rise of the 'hype men': Meet the powerhouse women whose partners are their biggest cheerleaders

Calling all golden retriever boyfriends, your time has come! 2025 has been a big year for romantic milestones. Taylor Swift stopped the world when she announced she was engaged to her lovable American football player, Travis Kelcee, in August. Meanwhile, the same month, Dua Lipa rang in her 30th birthday with a romantic getaway with her dashing British actor boyfriend, Callum Turner.

While historically, relationships in the public eye come with unequivocal turbulence (listen to Taylor's entire discography if you need the proof), these men, as well as the likes of Gracie Abrams' Gladiator hunk Paul Mescal, Olivia Rodrigo's British beau Louis Patridge, and many others, make a fairytale ending seem easy. But what's the common denominator?

One thing we cannot help but notice these loverboys all have in common is just how much they love watching their powerhouse women thrive. As Rizzle Kicks star Jordan Stephens once said: "My girlfriend earns more money than me. She's super successful, and I [expletive] love it."

Join us as we look at the list of heartthrob hype men whose powerhouse girls run the show, and they love the view…

1/ 5 © Taylor Swift Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce When it came to Taylor Swift's epic stardom, Travis certainly didn't run for the hills. "I’ve never dated anyone with that kind of aura about them…. I’ve never dealt with it. But at the same time, I’m not running away from any of it," he previously said. And it was the ultimate fairytale for the lovebirds. Prior to getting down on one knee during the most romantic proposal ever, Travis was happy to carry his beloved out on stage during one of her Eras tour shows at Wembley last year, proving he has no qualms about surrendering to her epic success.





2/ 5 Dua Lipa and Callum Turner While Callum Turner seldom talks publicly about his relationship with British pop sensation Dua Lipa, he once said that if he had to spend eternity with anyone, it would be his superstar girlfriend. Not to mention the joy in his face whenever he features on Dua's Instagram account. The couple got engaged earlier this year, and following the Fantastic Beasts star's proposal, Dua said she's happier than ever. "I love love. It is a beautiful thing. It's a really inspiring thing," the pop singer says. "You find yourself so intensely falling all the time in the best way possible. That vulnerability is so scary, but I feel so lucky to get to feel it. She added: "I'm happier than ever."

3/ 5 © Instagram Paul Mescal and Gracie Abrams British actor Paul Mescal is notoriously private about his relationships. Having previously been in an incredibly public romance with his ex-girlfriend, Phoebe Bridgers, since then, he's made sure to keep matters of the heart close to his chest. However, a photo is worth a thousand words, and, following his American musician girlfriend Gracie Abrams' recent set at Glastonbury, it's clear he has fallen head over heels for his American beauty.



4/ 5 In photos and videos shared by Gracie - whose dad is the famous filmmaker J.J. Abrams - and his close friend Daisy Edgar-Jones, Paul was the picture of pride as he sang his heart out and danced to Gracie's biggest tracks. Boyfriend goals? Absolutely!

