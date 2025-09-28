How Ryder Cup audiences are 'crossing the line' with Rory McIlroy

While the Ryder Cup has long been considered a symbol of international unity between the United States and Europe, this year's tournament has devolved into controversy, specifically over recent incidents involving fans in the bleachers and members of the European team, chief among them Rory McIlroy. The Northern Irish golfer has already taken home three wins from his four matches played so far (tying in one against the Americans), and will take on world number one Scottie Scheffler later today.

However, American audiences in attendance at Bethpage Black haven't apparently taken too kindly to their European visitors due to the seemingly poor performance of the American team in comparison. Currently, before Sunday's singles, Team Europe is leading with 11.5 points to Team USA's 4.5, needing only 3.5 more to retain the cup.

This would be the first time a visiting team takes home the Ryder Cup since 2012, as a result of which, several fans have been recorded jeering at Rory and even his partner on Friday Shane Lowry. Many are shouting obscenities like "[expletive] you Rory" and turning it into chants, with others even throwing out personal insults targeted towards their family members.

Things took a turn for the worse on Saturday when, during a stroll on the greens near the bleachers, a drink came flying at Rory and his wife Erica Stoll. The two were quickly ushered away by security personnel, with Rory consoling his wife, although it is unclear who threw the drink and whether it came from malicious intent or an over-excited fan.

At one point, the tension got to Rory as well, who screamed "shut the [expletive] up" at the crowd before sinking his ball. Earlier in the tournament, he was even seen seemingly flipping off certain members of the audience after his first win, and in post-game interviews, has admitted that playing the cup this year has been "really, really challenging."

"When you play an away Ryder Cup it's really, really challenging. It's not for me to say," he responded when asked whether fans were going too far, adding: "People can be their own judge whether they took it too far or not. I'm just proud of us for being able to win with what we had to go through."

Per BBC Sport, European captain Luke Donald also admitted that the insults would go too far, especially when they were hurled at the athletes when they were about to putt, a moment that usually calls for silence. "What I consider crossing the line is personal insults and making sounds when they are trying to hit on their backswings or very close to when they are trying to go into their routines," he noted.

"That did happen a little bit. It's happened at other Ryder Cups," he continued. "It's something we prepared for and I can see how well [Rory and Shane] have dealt with it." During the game, as Luke pointed out, Rory even shouted out to the fans to "say whatever they want to me in between shots" but "give us the respect" in the middle of play.