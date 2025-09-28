Russell Crowe showcases his pre wedding weight loss in latest outing

Russell Crowe showcased his trim figure during an appearance at the Zurich Film Festival over the weekend. The 61-year-old took to the stage to receive the Golden Eye Award for Lifetime Achievement wearing a smart charcoal gray suit with a noticeably slimmer frame. The actor has been busy preparing for his upcoming nuptials to fiancee Britney Theriot, 32. "Ultimately, when I go to work, I take your expectations as an audience with me because I want to touch your heart," he said onstage.

"I want to open your mind. I want to thrill you. I want to scare you. I want to confront you. I want to make you cry, and I want to make you laugh. And I want to celebrate humanity with you and for you. You are the reason I go to work,” he shared with the crowd. “Thank you very much."

© Getty Images Britney Theriot and Russell Crowe are prepping for their wedding

Russell and Britney confirmed their romance in 2020 after sharing a kiss on a tennis court. Since then, the lovebirds have jetted between Sydney and Coffs Harbour in Australia, and appear to be making wedding plans.

They were spotted visiting a church in Rome during their Italian getaway, sparking rumors that the Mediterranean country would serve as the location of their big day. The pair are also huge tennis fans and attended the Australian Open together in 2022 and 2023.

© Anadolu via Getty Images Russell Crowe and Britney Theriot watch tennis from the Royal Box

Russell and Britney walked the red carpet together at the Golden Bee Awards in Malta, where he reminisced about filming the smash-hit film Gladiator in 1999.

"26 years ago, in a funny way, I became a man in Malta," he told the audience. "For whatever films I had done before then, nothing had the majesty, ambition and budget and ultimately reach of Gladiator."

© Getty Images Russell has lost substantial weight since 2023

"It wasn't an easy production," he continued. "I had to fight every day for the integrity of the character I was playing – just like the journey of the character himself in the movie. And sometimes, you get lucky enough to make something that resonates with people."

This isn’t the first time Russell has made headlines for his changing physique. Over the course of his career, the actor has undergone multiple transformations to suit the roles he’s playing, from gladiatorial muscle to later embracing a more robust frame in films like The Nice Guys. However, his latest appearance in Malta suggests a new era for the actor, who appears to be prioritising his wellbeing away from the camera.

Russell in his Gladiator days

Russell was previously married to Australian actress Danielle Spencer. The pair wed in a private ceremony at his Nana Glen property in April 2003 and welcomed two sons together, Charles and Tennyson. Although the couple separated in 2012 and finalised their divorce in 2018, they have remained amicable co-parents.

Speaking in a previous interview, Danielle described their ongoing friendship as one rooted in mutual respect. "We have a lot of respect for each other and I consider him to be a member of my family," she shared. "The marriage ended, but that didn't mean our friendship ended."