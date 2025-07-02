Slimmed-down Russell Crowe's Australian farm has heartbreaking memories

Russell Crowe stepped out looking notably slimmer at the prestigious Golden Bee Awards last month, but he has chosen to remain silent about his current health routine.

The star largely lives a rural life in a property in Nana Glen, with his elderly mother, Jocelyn Crowe, but his beloved property is actually a source of a lot of heartache.

The loss of his father

Russell's father, John Alexander Crowe, used to reside with the star before he sadly passed away in 2021, and so the property is bound to hold bittersweet memories.

Blaze destruction

Another tough time for the actor came in 2019 when the vehement New South Wales bushfires ripped through the region, causing devastating damage to his home. At the time, Russell kept his online followers up to date with a video of him clearing out the wreckage inside his residence.

"Lost a couple of buildings, but overall, very lucky so far. Chapel roof scorched. Deepest thanks to everyone on the ground. Some fires are still burning and we are out of water. No livestock deaths to date. Horses ok," he wrote on X, formerly Twitter, at the time.



Former wedding memories

Russell married Danielle Spencer in April 2003, at his sprawling farm in New South Wales. The three-day celebration included music performance and even a cricket match! The nuptials took place in a sweet chapel on site that Russell had built for his brother's wedding in 2002.

It is believed this chapel still stands on his estate and no doubt it holds bittersweet memories now as he has since split from Danielle, and the divorce finalised in 2018.

Russell with former wife Danielle Spencer

The star shares his two sons, Charles and Tennyson, with Danielle and they both live in Australia with their mother.

Pointing out how amicable the former couple still are, Danielle told Stellar: "We have a lot of respect for each other and I consider him to be a member of my family. The marriage ended, but that didn't mean our friendship ended."

© @daniellespencerofficial Instagram Danielle's birthday tribute to her ex

To celebrate his 59th birthday, Danielle posted a sweet tribute to Russell on Instagram. It would have been their 20th wedding anniversary.

Posting a black-and-wife-photo of the actor with Charles and Tennyson, she wrote: "Twenty years ago today, I married the father of my boys. While it is no longer our anniversary, it is still that guy's birthday."

Who is Russell dating now?

© Getty Images Russell Crowe and Britney Theriot

The actor has proposed to Britney Theriot and recently she stepped out to showcase her impressive rock. The happy couple attended day two of the Wimbledon tournament in London.

Russell and Britney first confirmed their romance in 2020, and the fellow tennis fans appear to be as loved up as ever.