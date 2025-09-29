Who are Bad Bunny's siblings? Meet the Super Bowl performer's 2 brothers also in the spotlight

It's official! Streaming superstar and the "King of Latin Trap" Bad Bunny will be headlining the Super Bowl LX Halftime Show at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California next year. The musician will take to the stage on February 8, 2026 with what will likely be an electrifying set, fusing his love for homegrown Puerto Rican culture and his bombastic discography, which already includes four number one albums and 15 top ten hits less than a decade into his career. And like most major milestones in his career, there's no doubt he'll have his family close by cheering him on as well.

The 31-year-old rapper remains extremely close with his family, with his parents still being his biggest fans. "My mami and papi love my music," he previously told The Fader. "They're always listening to the radio waiting for one of my songs to come on. And when it does, they turn up the volume – and turn it back down when it's over."

But it isn't just his parents, it's also his lifelong friends from home plus his two siblings. Bad Bunny has two brothers who've made several public appearances with him, and in their own ways, they're embracing the limelight as well. Read on for all you need to know about his younger siblings Bernie and Bysael Martínez Ocasio…

© Getty Images Bad Bunny's brother Bernie Martínez Ocasio walks the runway for Willy Chavarria at Paris Fashion Week Bernie Martínez Ocasio Bernie Martínez Ocasio, born in 1997, is the middle child of the family, Bad Bunny's (born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio) first brother. As his older sibling began to take off in fame, Bernie started making a name for himself as well, finding his footing with the fashion world and signing with NEXT Model Management. In 2023, he made his runway debut, walking for Willy Chavarria's SS24 show as part of New York Fashion Week. He has since also walked for Campillo in Paris, appeared front row at the Calvin Klein runway show, appeared in his brother's Adidas campaign, and has also been invited to several major parties like the Grace Wales Bonner celebration this March and the Apres-Met Met Gala after party earlier this year.

© Getty Images The brothers, Bernie, Benito and Bysael Martinez Ocasio Bernie is now based in New York City. He spoke with Galore earlier this year, and explained how he got into the world of fashion. "What inspired me to pursue a career in modeling was my first collaboration with a Puerto Rican clothing brand called 'Frsh Company'. I really enjoyed the process of shooting photos with them."



© Getty Images Bernie walking the runway for Willy Chavarria at New York Fashion Week in 2023 Looking to put Puerto Rican fashion on the map, he outlined his future in fashion with: "I aspire to walk in New York and Paris Fashion Weeks every year, continue representing Latin culture in Willy Chavarria and Campillo's shows, and collaborate with many other designers, such as Fear of God and Bottega Veneta."



© Instagram Bad Bunny's brother Bysael Martínez Ocasio Bysael Martínez Ocasio Born in 2002, Bysael Martínez Ocasio is the youngest of the family. Unlike his two older brothers, he did not enter the creative world, but instead carved out a niche for himself in the world of sports. In 2020, he graduated from the Carlos Beltron Baseball Academy, a special sports academy in Florida. The school shared on social media that he'd been accepted to Monroe University in New York City, and the school included him on their roster for their varsity baseball team as of 2021. Basel has an active social media page and last month, shared that he'd dropped a capsule collection with his brand BMO, following in his two siblings' fashion forward footsteps.