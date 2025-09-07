Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough team up to respond to latest allegations: 'Deeply hurtful'
Subscribe
Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough team up to respond to latest allegations: 'Deeply hurtful'

Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough team up to respond to latest allegations: 'Deeply hurtful'

Priscilla, the ex-wife of Elvis Presley, and her granddaughter Riley shared a joint statement with regards to the lawsuit concerning the death of Lisa Marie Presley

Riley Keough and Priscilla Presley attend the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.© Getty Images
Ahad Sanwari
Ahad SanwariSenior Writer - New York
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough have come forward together, amid reports of a rift between them stemming from the legal battles over Lisa Marie Presley's estate, to combat a recent spate of allegations. Priscilla is in the midst of a lawsuit involving ex-business partners Brigitte Kruse and Kevin Fialko, in which she claims elder and financial abuse up to the point of $1 million in theft, which they counteracted with allegations of her handling of Lisa Marie's sudden death in 2023.

Now, the Elvis & Me author, 80, and her actress granddaughter, 36, have shared a joint statement responding to the allegations, which they've termed "deeply hurtful." Per People, their message reads: "We are aware of the latest allegations from Brigitte Kruse. These claims are not only untrue but also deeply hurtful."

Priscilla Presley speaks during "An Evening with Priscilla Presley" at the South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa on November 15, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada© Getty Images
Priscilla Presley and her granddaughter Riley Keough shared a new joint statement

"Our family is, and always has been, united in love and respect for one another. Our shared priority remains honoring Lisa Marie's memory and protecting Elvis' legacy with dignity," it continued. "We will not allow outside voices to divide us or to diminish the strength of our bond as a family."

Earlier in August, per Us Weekly, Brigitte and her fellow associate Kevin Fialko filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles County Superior Court alleging that Priscilla "pulled the plug within hours of Lisa being admitted" to the hospital after suffering from cardiac arrest on January 12. She was taken to West Hills Hospital in Los Angeles before being declared dead later that same day.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: The life of Lisa Marie Presley

They accused Priscilla of bypassing her daughter's "clear directive to 'prolong her life'" so as to "regain control" of the late King of Rock & Roll's estate. "She knew that Lisa was in the process of taking steps to remove her as the sole trustee of Lisa's irrevocable life insurance trust," their claims continued. They're suing for $50 million in damages and breach of contract.

Riley Keough, Priscilla Presley, Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood, Lisa Marie Presley and Finley Aaron Love Lockwood see at Warner Bros. Special Screening of ELVIS, Memphis, TN - 11 June 2022© Getty Images
"Our family is, and always has been, united in love and respect for one another."

Earlier this week, as part of an amended lawsuit submitted by Brigitte and Kevin to the court, a letter from Riley to her grandmother was made public, which emotionally detailed her feelings about going to court over legal battles concerning Lisa Marie's estate hours after her death, particularly concerning the control of Graceland and its associated rights.

Riley, Lisa Marie, Finley, and Harper on the red carpet.© Getty Images
Lisa Marie Presley passed away in January 2023

The letter, apparently sent to Priscilla shortly after her daughter's tragic passing, read: "Unfortunately Nona as you are taking me to court I am being forced to defend my mother's wishes legally and publicly which would not have been my choice," per the filing. "It is really hurtful that after years of me trying to resolve your and my mother's broken relationship and restore our family, you are taking me, of all people, to court."

riley keogh venice film festival red carpet brown ruffled© WireImage
Riley's latest public appearance was at the premiere of "Jay Kelly" at the Venice Film Festival

"I found being called about the will, less than 24 hours after my mother passed and getting emails from lawyers before my mother was even buried, incredibly heartbreaking," it further said. A lawyer on behalf of Priscilla denied the claims made in the new lawsuit from Brigitte and Kevin in August, deeming them "despicable" and "salacious."

Join HELLO! Daily and get the latest celebrity news, exclusive interviews, and top stories

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics
More Celebrity News
See more
Read More