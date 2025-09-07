Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough team up to respond to latest allegations: 'Deeply hurtful'

Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough have come forward together, amid reports of a rift between them stemming from the legal battles over Lisa Marie Presley's estate, to combat a recent spate of allegations. Priscilla is in the midst of a lawsuit involving ex-business partners Brigitte Kruse and Kevin Fialko, in which she claims elder and financial abuse up to the point of $1 million in theft, which they counteracted with allegations of her handling of Lisa Marie's sudden death in 2023.

Now, the Elvis & Me author, 80, and her actress granddaughter, 36, have shared a joint statement responding to the allegations, which they've termed "deeply hurtful." Per People, their message reads: "We are aware of the latest allegations from Brigitte Kruse. These claims are not only untrue but also deeply hurtful."

Priscilla Presley and her granddaughter Riley Keough shared a new joint statement

"Our family is, and always has been, united in love and respect for one another. Our shared priority remains honoring Lisa Marie's memory and protecting Elvis' legacy with dignity," it continued. "We will not allow outside voices to divide us or to diminish the strength of our bond as a family."

Earlier in August, per Us Weekly, Brigitte and her fellow associate Kevin Fialko filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles County Superior Court alleging that Priscilla "pulled the plug within hours of Lisa being admitted" to the hospital after suffering from cardiac arrest on January 12. She was taken to West Hills Hospital in Los Angeles before being declared dead later that same day.

They accused Priscilla of bypassing her daughter's "clear directive to 'prolong her life'" so as to "regain control" of the late King of Rock & Roll's estate. "She knew that Lisa was in the process of taking steps to remove her as the sole trustee of Lisa's irrevocable life insurance trust," their claims continued. They're suing for $50 million in damages and breach of contract.

Earlier this week, as part of an amended lawsuit submitted by Brigitte and Kevin to the court, a letter from Riley to her grandmother was made public, which emotionally detailed her feelings about going to court over legal battles concerning Lisa Marie's estate hours after her death, particularly concerning the control of Graceland and its associated rights.

Lisa Marie Presley passed away in January 2023

The letter, apparently sent to Priscilla shortly after her daughter's tragic passing, read: "Unfortunately Nona as you are taking me to court I am being forced to defend my mother's wishes legally and publicly which would not have been my choice," per the filing. "It is really hurtful that after years of me trying to resolve your and my mother's broken relationship and restore our family, you are taking me, of all people, to court."

Riley's latest public appearance was at the premiere of "Jay Kelly" at the Venice Film Festival

"I found being called about the will, less than 24 hours after my mother passed and getting emails from lawyers before my mother was even buried, incredibly heartbreaking," it further said. A lawyer on behalf of Priscilla denied the claims made in the new lawsuit from Brigitte and Kevin in August, deeming them "despicable" and "salacious."