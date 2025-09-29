Huge music star confirmed to perform at Super Bowl halftime 2026

Apple Music, the NFL and Roc Nation announced that award-winning artist Bad Bunny will perform at the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show 2026. "What I'm feeling goes beyond myself. It's for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown… this is for my people, my culture, and our history. Ve y dile a tu abuela, que seremos el HALFTIME SHOW DEL SUPER BOWL," Bad Bunny said in a statement over the weekend.

"Bad Bunny represents the global energy and cultural vibrancy that define today’s music scene. As one of the most influential and streamed artists in the world, his unique ability to bridge genres, languages, and audiences makes him an exciting and natural choice to take the Super Bowl halftime stage.” said Jon Barker, SVP of Global Event Production for the NFL. “We know his dynamic performances, creative vision, and deep connection with fans will deliver the kind of unforgettable experience we've come to expect from this iconic cultural moment."

© Getty Images Bad Bunny confirmed

"The Halftime Show is the ultimate celebration of music and culture, and few artists embody that intersection more perfectly and authentically than Bad Bunny,” added Oliver Schusser, Apple’s Vice President of Music, Sports and Beats.

© Getty Images for The Met Museum/ Bad Bunny is delighted to perform at the Super Bowl

The news comes after NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said Taylor Swift had a good chance of commanding the stage at Levi's Stadium come February. Appearing on the TODAY show, Roger made his intentions clear when he said Taylor "would be welcome" to perform "any time." While he remained coy on the subject when grilled by Savannah Guthrie, he did say that the possibility of Taylor headlining the halftime show is a "maybe".

© Getty Images Taylor Swift a maybe

"We would always love to have Taylor play. She is a special, special talent, and obviously, she would be welcome at any time," Roger said. When Savannah asked if it is "in the works," he replied: "I can't tell you anything about it." Not giving up, Savannah said: "Is it a maybe?" and Roger replied: "It's a maybe."

© Getty Images The Super Bowl half time is one of the most anticipated shows of the year

Craig Melvin asked Roger when fans can expect to hear an announcement, and he revealed that he is waiting on Jay-Z, whose company, Roc Nation, produces the Super Bowl halftime shows. "I'm waiting on my friend Jay-Z, he joked. "It's in his hands. I'm waiting for the smoke to come out."

Speculation that Taylor will perform at the halftime show occurs almost every year, but it went into overdrive following her appearance on her fiancé, Travis Kelce's, New Heights podcast last month. She appeared to drop several 'Easter eggs,' something she is known to do to hint at her next move, which many fans deciphered as her alluding to being the 2026 Super Bowl halftime performer.