Melissa McCarthy is her husband Ben Falcone's twin in childhood photo with cousin Jenny McCarthy

Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone aren't just one of Hollywood's funniest couples, thanks to their many collaborations both on-screen and off, but they're also one of its most adorable. The pair have been married since 2005 and have welcomed two daughters together. But looking back on not just their relationship but also their own early lives, they might've just coincidentally proven the adage of couples starting to look like each other the longer they're together…at least, in reverse.

The Oscar-nominated actress, who celebrates her 55th birthday today, featured in an absolutely adorable childhood throwback shared by none other than her cousin and fellow actress Jenny McCarthy. The Masked Singer star, 52, posted a snapshot of herself with one of her sisters and Melissa at the zoo as kids.

"Me, my sis and my cousin Melissa. 102 degrees at the zoo, not happy campers," she captioned it, with Melissa off to the right side as the only one sporting a bright smile. Her cheeky grin lit up her round face, framed by blonde locks and curtain bangs. Fans then responded with comments like: "This is amazing," and: "This is a gem," plus: "I love Melissa. She's so funny and really cute x."

It's hard not to see the similarities between childhood Melissa and childhood Ben, though, as the former shared a sweet throwback of the actor, now 52, on his 48th birthday back in 2021 (his birthday is the day before hers). His inquisitive look in the portrait captured his own growing smile, his round features, and his very own face framing bangs, almost identical to Melissa's.

"27 years ago I met this guy and he has made every day since funnier, kinder and much much weirder! Happy Birthday to my love!!! Xoxoxo," she sweetly captioned the photo, although quipped right after: "Just to be clear he was NOT this age when we met," with fans leaving responses like: "Those cheeks are made for lots & lots of kisses!" and: "This is the cutest photo. And I have to say u 2 seem like a perfect fit 4 each other."

The couple, who will celebrate their milestone 20th wedding anniversary later this year, are also the proud parents of two teen daughters, Vivian and Georgette, who they keep out of the spotlight. What they aren't afraid to shed some light on, however, is their loving marriage and how they're able to keep it interesting all these years in, from costumes to collaborations.

"We respect one another and try to be nice to each other. That's really it," Ben told Parents.com about the secret to their enduring romance. "We also don't sweat the small stuff. As the girls have gotten older, Melissa and I try not to get too down in the dumps about something that, over a bigger picture, might just be a small little blip."

He also credited their shared belief in kindness as a factor, including when it comes to their parenting. "For both Melissa and me, our biggest fear was that our kids would grow up to be mean. Make all the mistakes you want but if you're unkind in some way, that's a horrifying thing that keeps you up at night. But luckily that has not occurred."