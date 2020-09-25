Michelle Pfeiffer stuns in Daisy Dukes and high heels in epic throwback photo The star works hard to stay in shape

Michelle Pfeiffer's throwback picture from the eighties has to be seen to be believed!

The star - now 62 - looked sensational in a snapshot from the set of the American TV show B.A.D Cats and her fans are sure to go crazy for the flashback photo.

Michelle wore a pink blouse, tied at the waist, denim Daisy Dukes and high heels as she struck a pose for the promotional picture.

She wore her blonde hair loose and smiled for the camera in the photo which showcased her very long legs!

The role was one of Michelle's first major acting gigs before she went on to become a huge Hollywood star.

While she looks incredible in the photo she has since revealed her exercise and diet regime was a far cry from the healthy one she follows today.

Michelle wowed in the photo from 1980

She told Ladies Home Journal: "I haven’t always been healthy. When I was in my 20s I smoked two packs of cigarettes a day. I lived on Marlboro Lights and Coca-Cola."

Her routine couldn't be further from that nowadays though, as Michelle prides herself on staying in shape.

She loves to work up a sweat either running, doing yoga, working out on her pilates reformer, or dancing… on her treadmill.

When it comes to her diet she used to stick to a strict vegan plan but is now on the Paleo diet.

Michelle still looks amazing

That's not to say she doesn't have her vices. Michelle loves to relax with tequila or a glass of wine in the evening and says there is one cuisine she can't resist.

"My favourite food in the world is Mexican food," she told Good Housekeeping. "I'm not a dessert person. I'm more of a crunchy, salty girl.

"I could live on chips and salsa. I would take a Mexican meal over some fancy French cuisine anytime."

