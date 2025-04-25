Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Michelle Pfeiffer, 66, packs on PDA with very famous husband for special honor
Michelle Pfeiffer is seen as TCM honors actress Michelle Pfeiffer with Hand and Footprint Ceremony at TCL Chinese Theatre on April 25, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Savion Washington/WireImage)© WireImage

Michelle and David have been married for over 30 years

Rebecca Lewis
Rebecca Lewis - Los Angeles
Los Angeles correspondentLos Angeles
2 minutes ago
Michelle Pfieffer and her husband made a rare public appearance on April 25, as Michelle was honored by Turner Classic Movies with a Hand and Footprint Ceremony.

Michelle and David E. Kelley, the famous television writer and film producer, have been married since 1993, and David was there to cheer on Michelle as she placed her hands and feet in the clay at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

Michelle Pfeiffer is seen as TCM honors actress Michelle Pfeiffer with Hand and Footprint Ceremony at TCL Chinese Theatre on April 25, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Savion Washington/WireImage)© WireImage
Michelle poses after her Hand and Footprint Ceremony

The two were also seen giving each other a kiss

"A total dream come true. Thank you @tcmfilmfest & @chinesetheatres and my incredible team all these years for making this honor happen," Michelle shared on social media after the ceremony.

Michelle Pfeiffer is congratulated by her husband David E. Kelley following a hand and footprint ceremony immortalizing Pfeiffer in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese Theatre © Jim Ruymen/UPI/Shutterstock
Michelle and husband David share a kiss

Sisters Elle and Dakota Fanning were also in attendance, with both giving a speech paying tribute to Michelle; the sisters starred with Michelle in the 2001 drama I Am Sam, and they have remained close.

The honor comes after five decades of acclaimed work from the 66-year-old, whose break out role was in 1982’s Grease 2. She also starred in Scarface with Al Pacino and in 1989 earned her first Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress for Dangerous Liaisons. 

Dakota Fanning, David E. Kelley, and Kevin Huvane are seen as TCM honors actress Michelle Pfeiffer with Hand and Footprint Ceremony at TCL Chinese Theatre on April 25, 2025 © Getty Images for TCM
David (C) watched on in pride

In 1990 and 1993 she received two more Best Actress nods for her work in The Fabulous Baker Boys, and Love Field, respectively. 

Between those two films Michelle starred in the iconic role of Selina Kyle/Catwoman in 1992's Batman Returns, and in recent years joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Janet Van Dyne in 2018’s Ant-Man and the Wasp alongside Paul Rudd and Michael Douglas.

David E. Kelley and Michelle Pfeiffer at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California in 1993© Ron Galella Collection via Getty
David and Michelle fell in love in 1993

Michelle has also been nominated for anEmmy for HBO’s TV movie The Wizard of Lies, and will next be seen on TV alongside Elle in the upcoming drama miniseries Margo's Got Money Troubles, based on the 2024 novel by Rufi Thorpe, and also produced by David.

That TV series will be the first time the pair have worked together; in 2022, Michelle admitted that she had never worked with her husband because they feared it would be "too risky" for their marriage.

"Nobody writes, honestly, better for women than he does," she said of her husband on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

"It's unbelievable. And yet, I value our relationship more than a good part, and I just think it’s too risky."

David and Michelle met in January 1993 when they were set up on a blind date. 

They married on November 13, 1993, and on the same day they christened the baby girl Michelle had already been in the process of adopting, Claudia. In August 1994, they welcomed a son, John Henry.

Michelle Pfeiffer shares impressove workout video

