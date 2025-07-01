Michelle Pfeiffer's makeup-free, blonde bombshell look at 67 would make Pamela Anderson proud

Michelle Pfeiffer is the latest Hollywood star to embrace her natural, radiant complexion – offering a refreshing take on timeless beauty.

The 67-year-old took to Instagram on Monday to share a stunning, makeup-free selfie. The snap captured the actress posing in a tweed blazer that featured sharp shoulders while her luscious blonde locks were left down in a sleek, straight style. Michelle smiled softly at the camera as she exuded confidence in her natural skin.

© Instagram Michelle is glowing

In the caption, she penned: "Happy Monday, everybody."

The star's followers flocked to the comments to gush over her natural look. "Forever beauty," wrote one social media user, while another added, "Always beautiful."

"Rest of us out here aging and then there's you," commented a fan.

© AFP via Getty Images The actress has opened up about her beauty regime

Michelle’s makeup-free look feels perfectly in step with Pamela Anderson’s fresh-faced beauty philosophy. The Baywatch alum has been rebelling against Hollywood's beauty standards since 2023 when she stepped out at Paris Fashion Week with a bare face.

"I’ve never been opposed to glam, I was only waiting to see what my next incarnation would be," she told British Vogue.

© WireImage Pamela Anderson rarely wears makeup

"I wanted a clean slate and dove into good quality, simple skincare that could mimic my dream, how I want to live and breathe, in nature and the red-carpet world."

In 2023, Pamela revealed that she planned to "challenge" the beauty industry by refraining from wearing makeup. "I am much more comfortable in my own skin, but I also am in an industry that really focuses on beauty. And I thought, 'I'm going to challenge beauty,'" she explained on Today.

"I think challenging ourselves is what keeps us young and beautiful. And I think, really genuinely, beauty does come from within, and you don't have to play the game."

Michelle's beauty philosophy

Michelle has previously opened up about her beauty regime in an interview on Lorraine back in 2021. "It's what nobody really wants to hear - you have to eat right, you have to exercise, you have to sleep," she shared.

"We're always looking for that cheating magical bullet but it's not right."

© Alamy Stock Photo Michelle Pfeiffer as Elvira Hancock in Brian DePalma's Scarface, 1983

She continued: "When I’m not working, when I'm giving myself leeway, when I’m not eating good, I’m having too much wine, when I’m not on camera, I look like it, that's really it.

"So that's the big secret - there's no secret!"

© Kevork Djansezian/NBC The actress embraces her natural beauty

The actress has also spoken candidly about ageing in Hollywood. "The older I've gotten, the easier it's become," she told Oprah Daily. "You reach a threshold where you're fine with looking good for your age instead of looking young for your age, and I've crossed it.

"Would I like to look the way I did in my early 30s? You bet, but that's not going to happen, and I don't feel the same pressure I once did to do so. It's quite a relief, honestly."