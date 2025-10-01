George Clooney shares twin's unexpected routine in snapshot of family life with Amal

Though George and Amal Clooney live a life of luxury, backed by an estimated $550 million net worth, they strive to ensure their eight-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella, grow up with a strong sense of normalcy. During the premiere of his new film Jay Kelly at the New York Film Festival on Monday, the actor opened up to DailyMail.com about how he is raising his children with his international human rights lawyer wife. When asked whether he craves normalcy like his character, George admitted that he already has "normalcy" in his life.

"I have normalcy," he shared. "You know, I drive my kids to school every morning. I have normalcy – except for this." However, the 64-year-old went on to explain how he actively shields his children from the "pampered" lifestyle he knows he’s been fortunate to enjoy. "They didn't come to the set much. They came a couple of times. I try to keep the kids away from that experience right now," he said.

"I'm not quite sure what they would think about it. I don't want them to think we're too pampered," he added. The couple have largely kept their kids out of the spotlight since they were born in June 2017.

Jay Kelly

The upcoming Netflix film follows the life of famous movie actor Jay Kelly as he "embarks on a journey of self-discovery, confronting his past and present" while being "pitched at the intersection of regrets and glories". George explained how he was able to relate his own experiences to the character when approaching the script. "I also felt like how lucky I was that I didn't live with the kinds of regret that this character does," he shared.

He continued: "I chalk it up to the fact that I got famous much later in life, and so I was a little more balanced and understanding how little success has to do with you. Because you know, when you're young and you get success, you just think you're a genius; you get older, you think, well, luck played a big part in it. So all these regrets that this character lived with, I got to look at it as a character, not me, which is a lot healthier."

Amal looked stunning as she graced the red carpet in support of her husband at the event. The 47-year-old donned strapless maroon minidress from Oscar de la Renta's fall 2025 collection. The garment featured a velvet bodice accented with layered fabric textures, while the waist gave way to a voluminous bouquet of deep red floral appliqués with yellow-gold centers. Petals cascaded down the structured skirt, which ended just above her knee.