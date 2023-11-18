Elizabeth Hurley's unusual wellness habit during bikini-clad zen break

Elizabeth Hurley had fans intrigued as she showed off the unique spa treatment she had on Friday. The model, 58, headed to the world-renowned Chiva-Som Health Resort in Thailand, where she tried out the 'Watsu' stretching treatment.

In the clip, Elizabeth could be seen floating in a small circular pool while a teacher aided in her movements. Contorting her body into a number of dramatic poses, all while being held, the A-lister also incorporated ankle weights. Captioning the post she penned: "Another day of pampering at Chiva Som. This is Watsu - one of the best stretches I've ever had [pink love heart emoji]."

Donning a turquoise blue string bikini for the treatment, fans also noted her ultra-toned physique. 'Look at the awesome beautiful Mermaid," wrote one. "The most beautiful woman on earth," added another. Meanwhile, a third replied: "You're so gorgeous!"

© Instagram The stretching treatment is designed to help with stress management

Among the comments, fans were also curious to learn more about Elizabeth's Watsu treatment. So, what's it all about?

According to the spa's website, the 'Watstu' technique is derived from Zen Shiatsu. Designed to take place in a warm water pool, this deeply relaxing treatment involves a therapist gently mobilising joints and stretching muscles while the buoyancy of the water supports the body. Recommended as a means of stress management, the treatment is also used to achieve greater "emotional and mental balance".

Prior to her latest post, Elizabeth revealed that she's been concentrating on wellness and self-care, which is why she headed to Chiva Som.

Giving her followers a glimpse of the luxury resort, Elizabeth could be seen wandering around in a white one-piece and matching crocheted trousers. "Greetings from Thailand and from one of my favourite health spas in the world: @chivasomhuahin," she wrote in the caption.

"I first came to Chiva Som in the late 90's and it has become even more serene and beautiful. I have been exercising, eating extremely healthily and attempting to become more mindful."

It's not the first time that Elizabeth has spoken about the importance of wellness. Back in December 2022, the supermodel told Women's Health that from a young age, her mother had instilled the importance of self-care.

"[My mother] used to call her bathtub her think tank. And when she finally got us all into bed, she used to always retire into the bath. And I think I've just copied her," she said.

© Isa Foltin Elizabeth has spoken openly about the importance of self-care

"A candle and lovely oil in the bath. I take about 20 minutes to close my eyes and take it easy before I get out of the bath and start learning my lines or whatever I have to do."

Explaining why she feels it's so important ground herself, Elizabeth added: "Particularly for women, you know, we are the caretakers of the world, and sometimes we really realise that if we don't take care of ourselves, we're not going to be around to take care of others."