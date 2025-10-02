Nicole Kidman's quotes on marriage before divorce from Keith Urban resurfaced

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have never been ones to shroud their marriage in mystery as they often spoke openly and lovingly about each other in public. However, when reports emerged that the actress had filed for divorce from her husband of 19 years, fans quickly began analyzing the couple’s relationship history for any signs of an impending split. The pair tied the knot in June 2006 after first meeting in 2005, and welcomed two daughters while together, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14. While neither party has addressed the news, HELLO! takes a look back at what the couple have shared about each other over the years.
Keith shared what initially attracted him to Nicole
In 2012, Keith was asked in an interview what attracted him to Nicole, and his response was "everything". "We ask ourselves if we would like to have met each other in our 20s, so we could have had more time together, but the trade-off may have been that we wouldn't have had the same amount of life experience to bring together and really make something of substance," he told the Australian Women's Weekly.
During a chat with People in 2016, Keith explained that neither party takes themselves too seriously and that they enjoy a playful relationship. The musician admitted that he hadn’t always felt "worthy" of someone like her. "I literally just feel like the luckiest guy on the planet," he shared.
Keith suffered with addiction
Nicole opened up to Vanity Fair in 2007 about how Keith had entered rehab several months after their wedding in June 2006. "The two of us are very committed to our relationship," she shared. The actress admitted it had been "deeply painful" and that they were in a "very, very, very bad" place. She continued: "And that’s enough said. Anything else is overindulgent and unnecessary right now. And I think it jinxes it, in a way, and that's why I don’t go on about my enormous feelings for this man."
Nicole shared details of their home life
In January 2025, Nicole shared her secret to a "successful marriage" with W Magazine. When asked if she sings in the shower, Nicole replied that she does – and added that Keith does too. She went on to reveal that they share a "double shower" in their home. "The double-headed shower: key to a successful marriage," she said.
The pair share a similar passion for music
Keith explained that the pair connected over their love for music during an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe in 2020. "She’s got great taste in music because it’s always visceral. It’s just like, 'I don’t know who the artist is. I don’t know what genre it is. I don’t know. I just love this song.' Boom. That’s all that matters to her," he said. "What I’ve learned from her is to be more fearless in artistry and go for the curious place you want to go." Keith also shared that Nicole's curiosity had "a big impact" on the music he created during their relationship.
The couple previously gushed over one another
In a 2024 interview with People, Nicole credited her husband for providing a strong support system that gives her "the ability to go and do whatever I have to do because I know where I can come back to". Keith has also publicly supported his wife, and gave a statement about their marriage after she received the 49th American Film Institute Life Achievement Award. "If you want to see what love in action really looks like, give that a whirl," he said. "I've actually never met anyone who has such a passion for being alive. She knows the importance of expressing feelings as well. I wasn't raised like this at all, so our girls are very lucky to be learning from you, baby. I'm learning too."
Keith spent time away from home on the road
Keith opened up about his time spent away from his family while on tour during a chat with Yahoo in May. When asked if they had a "two-week rule", the musician said no. "It's gotta be a want, you know? And I don't want to be away from my family for too long, so I don't need a rule," he said. "I'm really lucky that I get to tour the way I do, which is kind of three shows in a row, and then three to four days off. Then three shows in a row. It's pretty rare to even be gone for two weeks. It's fortuitous where Nashville is [located] in that it's a fairly decent flying time to a lot of places."