Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Nicole Kidman's quotes on marriage before divorce from Keith Urban resurfaced
Subscribe
Nicole Kidman's quotes on marriage before divorce from Keith Urban resurfaced

Nicole Kidman's quotes on marriage before divorce from Keith Urban resurfaced

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have frequently spoken publicly about their relationship during their 19 years of marriage

Nicole Kidman with blonde hair looking straight to camera © Getty Images
Maria Sarabi
Maria SarabiJunior Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have never been ones to shroud their marriage in mystery as they often spoke openly and lovingly about each other in public. However, when reports emerged that the actress had filed for divorce from her husband of 19 years, fans quickly began analyzing the couple’s relationship history for any signs of an impending split. The pair tied the knot in June 2006 after first meeting in 2005, and welcomed two daughters while together, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14. While neither party has addressed the news, HELLO! takes a look back at what the couple have shared about each other over the years.

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman attend the 2025 Academy of Country Music Awards at Omni Frisco Hotel at The Star on May 08, 2025 in Frisco, Texas.© Getty Images

Keith shared what initially attracted him to Nicole

What drew Keith to Nicole?

In 2012, Keith was asked in an interview what attracted him to Nicole, and his response was "everything". "We ask ourselves if we would like to have met each other in our 20s, so we could have had more time together, but the trade-off may have been that we wouldn't have had the same amount of life experience to bring together and really make something of substance," he told the Australian Women's Weekly.

During a chat with People in 2016, Keith explained that neither party takes themselves too seriously and that they enjoy a playful relationship. The musician admitted that he hadn’t always felt "worthy" of someone like her. "I literally just feel like the luckiest guy on the planet," he shared.

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman attend the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute Celebrating Nicole Kidman at Dolby Theatre on April 27, 2024 in Hollywood, California© Getty Images

Keith suffered with addiction

Keith's rehab journey

Nicole opened up to Vanity Fair in 2007 about how Keith had entered rehab several months after their wedding in June 2006. "The two of us are very committed to our relationship," she shared. The actress admitted it had been "deeply painful" and that they were in a "very, very, very bad" place. She continued: "And that’s enough said. Anything else is overindulgent and unnecessary right now. And I think it jinxes it, in a way, and that's why I don’t go on about my enormous feelings for this man."

Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman at the 60th Academy Of Country Music Awards held at the Ford Center at The Star on May 08, 2025 in Frisco, Texas© Getty Images

Nicole shared details of their home life

Home details

In January 2025, Nicole shared her secret to a "successful marriage" with W Magazine. When asked if she sings in the shower, Nicole replied that she does – and added that Keith does too. She went on to reveal that they share a "double shower" in their home. "The double-headed shower: key to a successful marriage," she said.

Recommended videoYou may also likeKeith Urban 'blew' his marriage to Nicole Kidman in first 4 months in shocking confession
Keith Urban 'blew' his marriage to Nicole Kidman in first 4 months in shocking resurfaced confession amid split
keith urban and nicole kidman wearing black inside ford center texas© Penske Media via Getty Images

The pair share a similar passion for music

Music taste

Keith explained that the pair connected over their love for music during an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe in 2020. "She’s got great taste in music because it’s always visceral. It’s just like, 'I don’t know who the artist is. I don’t know what genre it is. I don’t know. I just love this song.' Boom. That’s all that matters to her," he said. "What I’ve learned from her is to be more fearless in artistry and go for the curious place you want to go." Keith also shared that Nicole's curiosity had "a big impact" on the music he created during their relationship.

nicole kidman keith urban red carpet cma© WireImage

The couple previously gushed over one another

Support system

In a 2024 interview with People, Nicole credited her husband for providing a strong support system that gives her "the ability to go and do whatever I have to do because I know where I can come back to". Keith has also publicly supported his wife, and gave a statement about their marriage after she received the 49th American Film Institute Life Achievement Award. "If you want to see what love in action really looks like, give that a whirl," he said. "I've actually never met anyone who has such a passion for being alive. She knows the importance of expressing feelings as well. I wasn't raised like this at all, so our girls are very lucky to be learning from you, baby. I'm learning too."

Keith Urban Nicole Kidman ACM awards© Getty Images for ACM

Keith spent time away from home on the road

Time apart

Keith opened up about his time spent away from his family while on tour during a chat with Yahoo in May. When asked if they had a "two-week rule", the musician said no. "It's gotta be a want, you know? And I don't want to be away from my family for too long, so I don't need a rule," he said. "I'm really lucky that I get to tour the way I do, which is kind of three shows in a row, and then three to four days off. Then three shows in a row. It's pretty rare to even be gone for two weeks. It's fortuitous where Nashville is [located] in that it's a fairly decent flying time to a lot of places."

Other Topics
More Celebrity News
See more
Read More