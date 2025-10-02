Nicole Kidman's quotes on marriage before divorce from Keith Urban resurfaced

Keith shared what initially attracted him to Nicole

In 2012, Keith was asked in an interview what attracted him to Nicole, and his response was "everything". "We ask ourselves if we would like to have met each other in our 20s, so we could have had more time together, but the trade-off may have been that we wouldn't have had the same amount of life experience to bring together and really make something of substance," he told the Australian Women's Weekly.

During a chat with People in 2016, Keith explained that neither party takes themselves too seriously and that they enjoy a playful relationship. The musician admitted that he hadn’t always felt "worthy" of someone like her. "I literally just feel like the luckiest guy on the planet," he shared.