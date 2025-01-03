Nicole Kidman's very surprising 'key to a successful marriage' with Keith Urban revealed

When it comes to married life, there are a number of ways to make your relationship long lasting. This month, Nicole Kidman will celebrate her 20th anniversary with husband Keith Urban, after they met on January 15, 2005 at the G'Day USA gala.

The star spoke to W Magazine ahead of the milestone, and before the Golden Globes, for which she's been nominated for Babygirl, revealing the key to their success as a couple. But the A-List duo's secret might surprise you.

© Instagram Nicole Kidman is living her best life right now

Nicole responded to a question about whether she sang in the shower with a surprising revelation about their home setup.

"I do [sing in the shower]," she confirmed in the interview. "I also hear Keith singing in the shower, and I'll hear his new songs forming."

© Gilbert Flores Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman are happily married

"We have a double shower," she added, before joking. "The double-headed shower: key to a successful marriage. Separate commodes and a double-headed shower!"

Nicole isn't the only star to confess that bathroom politics play a role in keeping her relationship fresh. Julia Roberts famously quipped to Jess Cagle that the secret to her long-lasting marriage to Danny Moder was "two bathroom sinks and lots of kissing."

Keith and Nicole are undoubtedly crazy about each other, with the country music star proclaiming: "Meeting her and getting married wasn't life-changing, it was life-beginning."

© Instagram The Babygirl star has been supported by husband Keith Urban (pictured)

The other secret to their longtime relationship, according to Nicole, is far less material: "I think it's knowing that you have to keep contributing to what we call the 'us.' You go, 'Does this work for us?' " she told People. "When you make an us, it's yours together — that's what you create."

The couple continue to go on dates, as she revealed: "I like being asked out, which he still does."

© Stefanie Keenan Nicole with daughter Faith Margaret

"I'm open [to everything]. I like not knowing where he’s going to take me. Surprise me, baby!" She teased.

© Thierry Le Fouille/SIPA/Shutterstock Nicole and Sunday Rose

The couple split their time between Nashville, Tennessee, and Sydney, Australia, with their two daughters, Sunday Rose, 16, and Faith Margaret, 14. One rule they have is while they may spend time apart for work, they always make sure one of them is at home with their daughters.

Unafraid to go the distance for each other, Keith notably flew from the States to Australia while his wife was pregnant especially for the scan. He was only there for five hours before heading back to continue his tour.