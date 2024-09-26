Why Keith urban 'resisted' latest time away from family home with Nicole Kidman

Keith Urban has an exciting gig coming up that fans will love, but he admittedly wasn't so sure about it at first.

Come next week, the country singer will be jetting off to Las Vegas, Nevada as his residency kicks off at the Fontainebleau on Friday, October 4, in honor of the release of his latest album, HIGH.

It's not the easiest time for his family, who is based in Nashville, however, as his wife Nicole Kidman, with whom he shares daughters Sunday, 16, and Faith, 13, recently lost her mother Janelle Ann.

Keith Urban announces new Las Vegas residency

Nonetheless, Keith, ahead of his residency, which consists of ten concerts ending in February 2025, stopped by The Kelly Clarkson Show on September 26 and opened up about spending time away from home.

As host Kelly Clarkson brought up the upcoming residency, Keith confessed: "I resisted doing them for years, years and years."

He explained that to him it "felt like an episode of Severance," the Ben Stiller-directed show starring Adam Scott in which office workers' personal and professional lives are totally separated from each other and unknown to them in their minds.

© Getty Images Nicole and Keith have been married for almost 20 years

Still, while he initially felt like it would be "the same thing over and over again," he has come to see its advantages, and how it's not all that dissimilar from touring, minus the traveling.

MORE: Nicole Kidman left taken aback as husband Keith Urban pulls surprising move on her

MORE: Nicole Kidman's daughters rally around her during difficult time as Keith Urban confesses: 'We're getting through'

"It's easier if you have a family too," Kelly, herself a mom to daughter River and son Remy, added, as Keith maintained: "It's really fun."

© Pascal Le Segretain The couple share two daughters

Amid Keith's album rollout, Kelly also asked whether he and Nicole, who they noted also has great musical instincts, are good at bouncing ideas off of each other.

MORE: Nicole Kidman issues warning about her 'perfect' 18-year marriage to Keith Urban

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin With Nicole's family earlier this summer

"She hears everything I do, especially if I'm writing an album," Keith confirmed, noting that they will also occasionally discuss music for her own films and television shows.

MORE: Nicole Kidman shares intimate glimpse into chaotic life with teenage daughters

© Instagram The two bounce creative ideas off of each other

He added: "What I have learned is when I play her something I am obviously interested in her reaction, and I'm really interested in how I feel, when I'm playing for her or anybody else," and maintained: "I've learned to trust my reaction much more."

Nicole and Keith have been together since meeting at the G'Day USA gala in Los Angeles in 2005. They announced their engagement in May 2006, and tied the knot the following month in Sydney's beachside suburb of Manly.