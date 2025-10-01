Keith Urban's latest move leaves fans heartbroken for Nicole: 'She deserves better'

Keith Urban's latest move post-divorce has sparked a sea of controversy, with many questioning how quickly he has moved on from his estranged wife, Nicole Kidman. The 57-year-old took to the stage during his High and Alive World Tour with country singer and utility player Maggie Baugh for a rendition of "The Fighter", the song he wrote about his relationship with Nicole. During the performance, Keith changed the lyrics, causing fans and critics alike to slam him for choosing to alter a track about his wife, whom he had been married to for 19 years and shares two daughters with.

Instead of singing the usual lyrics, "When they're tryna get to you, baby I'll be the fighter," Keith sang, "When they're tryna get to you, Maggie I'll be your guitar player". Maggie took to Instagram to post a clip of the moment, captioning it, "Did Keith Urban just say that." His fans were not happy, however, and rushed to the comment section to share their dismay over Keith changing lyrics to a song that meant so much for his marriage.

One commenter wrote, "It is so trashy to do this to a song inspired by his wife. It's the ultimate ick," while another added, "Damn he ruined the song. It was one of my fave songs," and another chimed in, "You simply don't do that." Others weighed in on the drama, with one fan writing, "Breakups happen but do it with grace, dignity, and respect my goodness," as a fifth exclaimed, "What a guy, he took a song he wrote for his wife and put a different woman's name in it," and another said, "Nicole deserves much better."

Keith released the track, which features Carrie Underwood, in 2016, and opened up to The Boot about how Nicole inspired the sweet lyrics. "It was just a very quick, quick song to write, because I literally thought about Nic and I and our relationship in the beginning, and some of the things we had said all went into that song," he explained.

Watch the viral lyric change below...

WATCH: Keith Urban changes lyrics onstage that were inspired by Nicole Kidman

"It's all from a conversation my wife and I had early on in our relationship, that when things get tough, I need to hold her tighter and just try to take care of her," he told Billboard. "The song is about wanting to heal somebody, wanting to take care of somebody, wanting to protect somebody. It's really like a vow in so many ways."

A clip of the couple went viral in 2016 when they sang to "The Fighter" in their car, illustrating their sweet bond. "Oh my god, I love this song!" Nicole exclaimed from the passenger side, as Keith replied, "Thank goodness." Nicole and Keith shocked the world when news broke of their split after 19 years, with the Babygirl actress filing for divorce on Tuesday and asking to be the primary residential parent of their daughters, Sunday, 17, and Faith, 14.

© WireImage Keith changed the lyrics of his hit song "The Fighter"

A recent interview that an Australian radio show conducted with Keith has now gone viral thanks to the Grammy winner's curt responses when questioned about the Oscar winner. Speaking on Gold 101.7's Jonesy & Amanda, Keith was asked about his love story with Nicole, which began when they met in 2005 at the G'Day USA Gala.

© Getty Images The couple split after 19 years of marriage

"If you hadn't both been there that day, would your paths somewhere have inevitably crossed? Or maybe this incredible life story wouldn't have happened," asked host Amanda Keller. Keith replied, "No, I think it would," then shared that he had "no idea" if he believed in fate when asked by the journalists.

© Getty Images Keith recently shut down interview questions about Nicole

"I just often think that. That if you weren't at that event, maybe you don't have the same friendship group, it may never have happened," Amanda added, before Keith said, "You never know. Anyway, moving on." The former couple married in Sydney in 2006.