Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce show off synchronized dance moves

Taylor Swift, 35, and Travis Kelce, 35, gave fans another reason to smile this weekend. The couple attended a wedding in Tennessee on Friday, June 6 and were spotted sharing a sweet moment on the dance floor – without ever leaving their seats.

Seated side by side, The 'All Too Well' singer and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end joined in on the celebration, synchronizing dance moves while watching the bride and groom on the dance floor. It was a small and sweet moment that fans loved.

The couple seemed to attend Travis' cousin, Tanner Corum's wedding. To the ceremony, Taylor wore a $1,995 floral, blue strapless Markarian dress. She paired it with brown platform sandals. The look was perfect for a summer event. Travis kept things relaxed in a button-down shirt, brown pants, and black shoes.

All about their relationship

© GC Images Taylor and Travis on a date night

Taylor and Travis' relationship began in 2023 after the singer's break-up from Matty Healy, the lead singer of The 1975. It is now one of pop culture's favorite love stories. They took their relationship public when Taylor attended one of Travis' football games.

The two have supported each other professionally ever since, with Travis traveling across the globe to watch Taylor perform on stage. Travis adorably revealed on an episode of his podcast New Heights that he calls her "Tay Tay."

© ASPN / BACKGRID Taylor and Selena enjoyed a night out in New York City

While they are both in an off-season, the two keep things low-key with casual dinner date nights. They were recently seen leaving a Palm Beach restaurant together. While Travis trains for his upcoming season, Taylor seems to be splitting time between the Sunshine State and New York. Last weekend, she was spotted out in New York with bestie Selena Gomez.

The couple's rising careers

© Instagram Taylor's masters were once owned by Scooter Braun

Taylor has plenty to celebrate beyond her personal life. At the end of May, she officially bought back her masters from Shamrock Capital, a move that marked a significant milestone in her fight for artistic control.

"To say this is my greatest dream come true is actually being pretty reserved about it," she wrote in a letter on her website. "I’m trying to gather my thoughts into something coherent, but right now my mind is just a slideshow. A flashback sequence of all the times I daydreamed about, wished for, and pined away for a chance to get to tell you this news."

© GC Images The couple loves a date night

Taylor wasn't the only one who made big career moves in May. The NFL star, along with his brother Jason Kelce, recently bought the professional indoor football team, the St. Joseph Goats, adding "team owner" to his resume.

"This is more than a sponsorship - it's a bold, possibly confusing leap into the world of professional sports ownership, and we couldn't be more excited," Travis announced via his beer brand Garage Beer.