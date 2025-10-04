Blake Shelton's birthday tribute to 'pretty girl' Gwen Stefani sparks reaction

Blake Shelton ushered in his wife Gwen Stefani's 56th birthday on Friday with a heartfelt social media tribute. The musician took to Instagram to share a sweet throwback photo of the couple sharing a kiss. In the snap, Gwen – taking the selfie herself – leaned in to kiss her husband while gazing softly into the camera. Her blonde locks were pulled back into an elegant updo, accented by a boho-chic braided headband. She embraced a soft glam look with a smoky eye and a nude lip. Meanwhile, Blake’s face was mostly concealed by a baseball cap as he turned away from the camera.

In the caption, the country star penned: "Y'all help me wish @gwenstefani a happy birthday!!!!!! I love you pretty girl!!!!!" The couple's fans flocked to the comments to gush over the singer's birthday and congratulate her on the milestone year. "Happy birthday! I’ve always loved you two together! Congratulations on having your soulmate for so long. Cheers to the rest of your life with happiness & abundance," penned on social media user. "Aww Gwennie happiest of birthdays to the sweetest most beautiful Human ever! Thank you for your music it is the greatest to everyone that loves you," added another follower. "Happy Birthday Gwen. We miss you and Blake on The Voice," wrote a third fan.

© Instagram Blake shared the sweet selfie on Gwen's birthday

The couple met on The Voice and went public with their relationship in late 2015. In 2020, they announced their engagement to Instagram and a year later tied the knot at Blake's Oklahoma ranch. Blake is also a stepfather to Gwen’s three sons, Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo from her previous marriage to Gavin Rossdale. Back in August, the couple announced a major milestone in their relationship as they shared that they are teaming up to produce a TV series for the first time.

Gwen and Blake have signed on as executive producers for a modern take on L. Frank Baum's The Wizard of Oz. Titled Dorothy, the series is created by Gina Matthews and will be produced under her Little Engine label. According to Deadline, the adaptation is "a contemporary, music-infused YA retelling" that uses "the Yellow Brick Road as a metaphor for the challenges and choices facing young adults today".

© Variety via Getty Images Gwen posing alongside her husband Blake Shelton

Alongside their professional life, the pair have also been busy transforming their $4 million Oklahoma ranch. In a video shared to her Instagram Story in September, Gwen admitted she was feeling "overwhelmed" by the daunting task of finally starting the iris garden she and her husband have been planning "for years". In the caption, Gwen penned: "Me + Blake started our purple iris garden project today. Day 1…more updates soon. Gx," while showing off stacks of boxes before revealing the fresh soil that will become their iris garden.