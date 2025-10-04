Victoria and David Beckham's passionate PDA moment on front row of PFW revealed

Paris Fashion Week is one of the biggest nights of the year for Victoria Beckham and her family. After unveiling her Spring/Summer 2026 collection, the mother-of-four shared a gushing message for her support system, which included her youngest three children, former Vogue editor Anna Wintour and Cruz Beckham's girlfriend, Jackie Apostel. She wrote: "I love you all so much... I couldn’t do it without you! Xx".

While David Beckham was also in the mix, VB reserved a special PDA moment while on the catwalk to demonstrate how much she appreciates her footballer beau's support. As he was sitting front row at his wife's show, David received a kiss from his fashion mogul wife as she completed her own walk down the runway.

© Instagram Victoria greeted David with a kiss at the end of the runway

Unwavering support

If one thing is for sure it's that Victoria's youngest children, Harper, Cruz and Romeo, couldn't be prouder of their entrepreneurial mother, all sharing their pride on their respective social media accounts following the former Spice Girl's show.

"Well done @victoriabeckham. I am so proud of you, words cannot even describe what a beautiful show xx," wrote Harper on her newly launched Instagram account. "So proud of you mum," Cruz wrote, alongside a video of the show. Meanwhile, Romeo showed his appreciation by posting a video of the show to his Stories. Their support didn't go unnoticed by fans on social media, who were quick to comment on the family's bond. "Family is everything," one commented. A second replied: "Beautiful family and a beautiful show." Meanwhile, a third penned: "Such a beautiful family you are."

Recommended video You may also like David & Victoria Beckham's romantic moment in Miami

Beckham best bits

The appearance from the Beckham family at Paris Fashion Week always means fans get to see a series of sweet moments on camera from the A-list family. One of the most adorable was a sweet moment between David and Harper, where the footballer was pictured holding an umbrella over his daughter's head to stop the rain from ruining her look.

© Getty Harper Beckham was pretty in pink

Meanwhile, Romeo and Harper showed off their sibling bond with a quick selfie in the beautiful bathroom, likely at the hotel they were staying at. The floor was not dissimilar from the iconic harlequin tiles the Beckhams have in their impeccable Holland Park townhouse.