Victoria Beckham posts emotional message to her family after Brooklyn is a no-show at Paris Fashion Week

The Beckham family have put on a united front as they head to Victoria's Paris Fashion Week show while eldest son Brooklyn, 26, is a no-show. The family braved the rain to attend the event, with dad David holding an umbrella for daughter Harper, who was dressed in a stunning pale pink strapless number from her mom's collection. The pretty gown featured a flowing silhouette that created an effortlessly elegant and feminine look. The top featured a ruffled detail along the neckline, adding a delicate touch, while the fabric draped naturally to the floor. Paired with simple strappy sandals, the ensemble was understated yet chic.

David and Harper were photographed alongside Harper’s brothers Romeo and Cruz, who was joined by his girlfriend Jackie Apostel. Brooklyn, David and Victoria's eldest son, was nowhere to be seen, however.

Victoria, 51, posted an emotional thank you to her family online, captioning it: "I love you all so much... I couldn’t do it without you! Xx". The photo featured the Beckham family sitting on a couch together with Vogue Editor-In-Chief Anna Wintour.

The Paris runway saw the Beckham family take centre stage, with Harper, 14, stealing the show. The youngest child of David and Victoria has been a regular at fashion week since she was a toddler. Victoria, as always, commanded attention with her impeccably tailored collection, featuring clean lines, luxe fabrics and her trademark minimalist aesthetic.

The Beckham family have been navigating a tense period centred on eldest son Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola. The budding chef has skipped several major family events this year without explanation, including birthdays and other family milestones. The couple were even spotted enjoying Coachella while Victoria celebrated her 51st birthday on the opposite side of the country, sparking speculation about the growing rift.

Earlier this year, Brooklyn posted a message on his Instagram page, which boasts over 16 million followers, showcasing his unwavering support for his wife. He wrote: "My whole world x I will love you forever x I always choose you baby x you're the most amazing person i know xx me and you forever baby." Nicola also weighed in, adding: "I've always got you baby."

Despite notable absences from Brooklyn and Nicola, the front row was as star studded as they come for the fashion designer's latest showcase, with supermodel Shanina Shaik, Ari Fournier, Tamara Kalinic and Victoria’s longtime pal Eva Longoria all showing up to support the fashion designer.

Victoria has celebrated a triumphant 17 years of her eponymous label, solidifying her place not just as a former pop icon but as one of Britain's most sophisticated tastemakers.