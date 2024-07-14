Inside John Stones' love life – from ultra-private children to dramatic split from 'childhood sweetheart'

While many of the Euros stars from the England squad have no doubt been making headlines with star strikers like Harry Kane, Phil Foden and Jude Bellingham, there are several vital players waiting behind, like star defender John Stones.

The 30-year-old is generally regarded as one of the best defenders in the world, and he has shown off his skills plenty of times during the Euros. As with many of his teammates, he can count on his loyal girlfriend, Olivia Naylor, to cheer him on from the sidelines.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Inside the love lives of England's top players

While some footballers are happy to share their personal lives on social media, John prefers to keep his out of the public eye, never sharing any posts about his two children.

Here's all we know about the star's life off the pitch…

Olivia Naylor

John met beautician Olivia, 34, in 2019 while on a night out, and the pair hit things off even though Olivia has pregnant at the time of their meeting. The couple made their official debut at the 2022 World Cup when Olivia was seen cheering her beau on from the sidelines.

© Instagram John is currently dating Olivia, with the pair sharing a son

Olivia is a beautician based in Manchester, where John plays for local team Manchester City. Family is clearly important to Olivia, who stepped back from her career after welcoming a son with John.

The pair kept the news incredibly private, with it only being confirmed to the Sun, who confirmed the arrival of a baby boy at the beginning of 2023.

Former relationship and daughter

Before meeting Olivia, John was in a long-term relationship with his childhood sweetheart, Millie Savage. The couple, who attended the same school in South Yorkshire started dating when they were just 12 and in 2017 they welcomed a baby daughter.

However, in 2018, John broke off their relationship and moved out of their family home in Manchester.

© Jean Catuffe John and Millie shared a daughter

The couple have had a sour breakup with Olivia alleging to the Sun that John let fame get to his head in the way that he was treating her.

© Jean Catuffe John and Millie have had an acrimonious split

"Footballers are treated as gods and John bought into it wholeheartedly after the World Cup," she told the publication. "He let fame get into his head.

PHOTOS: Bukayo Saka embraces rarely-seen girlfriend Tolami Benson following incredible England win

WOW: Euro 2024: Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappé & more footballers' staggering net worths

"For footballers the rules of normal life become blurred. We are just mortals to them, but in reality it is like looking after a child who has no concept of how the real world works."