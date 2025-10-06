Leave It to Beaver actor breaks silence on why he was axed from show

Actor Luke 'Tiger' Fafara has opened up about his time on the much-loved sitcom, Leave It to Beaver, which ran from 1957 to 1963. Luke played Tooey Brown, a friend of Wally Cleaver, joining the cast in the late 1950s and appearing in multiple episodes before leaving the show in 1960. The 80-year-old shared in an interview in August 2025 on That's Classic that although he had never been given a clear answer as to why his character was cut from the show, he believes that because other actors had been added to the cast, the show needed to trim its budget, letting him go.

The veteran star also said he believes he was let go from the show because he wasn’t under contract like some of the other child stars who also played Wally and his younger brother, Beaver Cleaver’s (Jerry Mathers) friends. "If they’re going to have to let somebody go, you’re going to let somebody go that’s not contracted," he explained.

He expressed disappointment in the decision, saying he "was really looking forward to the future" of the series. During the show’s third season, Luke's character and Wally had been confiding in one another, and he "thought that they would build on that."

© CBS via Getty Images Jerry Mathers on-screen parents

The star added that he didn’t have any animosity over being dropped from the show, however, saying: "I’ve never had hard feelings with anybody there. It’s just business." Luke added that he appreciated being invited back to play Tooey in the ’80s revival, The New Leave It to Beaver. Beyond Beaver, his early acting credits include guest spots on Lassie, Make Room for Daddy, Wagon Train, The Donna Reed Show, and more.

Among a revival of all things nostalgia in the 2020s, Beaver was one of the shows to gain a surprising amount of attention in recent times, following a cast reunion. As the youngest in the cast, Jerry Mathers is the only surviving main cast member. Now 77 years old, he continues to make appearances at fan conventions fondly sharing recollections of filming and other members of his TV family.

© Getty Images circa 1957: American actors (clockwise, from left) Tony Dow, Hugh Beaumont (1909 - 1982), Jerry Mathers, and Barbara Billingsley pose together in a promotional portrait for the television series, 'Leave It to Beaver'

Jerry took a step back from acting after the show's conclusion to focus on his education, and subsequently joined the military, named a member of the 146th Airlift Wing aka The Hollywood Guard from 1966-69.

© Instagram Jerry and his 98-year-old mom

Earlier this year, Jerry shared a photo of him and his 98-year-old mom, Marilyn. The two smiled in Hawaiian shirts with leis around their necks. And fans couldn't get over how similar the mom and son appeared. "WOW they look like twins," one fan commented. Another wrote, "Wow some good genes there. God Bless. I lost my Mom when she was 75. You are a lucky guy to have her."