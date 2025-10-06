Lauren Sánchez and Georgina Rodríguez put multimillion-dollar rings on display in glamorous outing

Lauren Sánchez and Georgina Rodríguez flashed their massive multimillion-dollar rings at Balenciaga’s fashion show in Paris. The two were snapped sitting side by side in the front row, each dressed in all-black outfits, putting their jewelry in the spotlight at the Paris Fashion Week event. Lauren, who wed Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos in June 2025, wore her massive oval-cut diamond on her left hand for the show, while Georgina sported diamonds with two rings on her right and left hands.

Georgina, 31, was given her ring by her longtime partner, Cristiano Ronaldo. The soccer star proposed with the oval cut diamond stunner in August 2025 after eight years of dating. When Lauren and Jeff first got engaged, the 55-year-old was wearing a pink diamond ring. "Lauren's gargantuan diamond appears to be between 15 and 20 carats. I'd estimate the value at a whopping 2 million dollars, if not more," Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro said at the time.

"To find a natural diamond in that carat weight is exceptionally rare, and there's no doubt Jeff Bezos would handpick an extravagant diamond. It's likely that months of planning went into the design of the ring and the selection of the stone," he added.

© MEGA Georgina and Lauren during PFW in Paris

© MEGA Georgina watching the Balenciaga ss26 show

Meanwhile, Maxwell Stone from Steven Stone said it could be worth even more - up to $3.5 million. "Considering Jeff is the world's third richest man, the diamond is likely to be a D colour - the most expensive and rarest diamond colour grade, D colour diamonds appear colourless both to the naked eye and under magnification.

© MEGA Georgina and Lauren wearing sparkly rings during PFW in Paris

"It's also likely to be VVS quality - despite having some inclusions, VVS quality diamonds are considered to have excellent clarity and are one step away from being internally flawless," he said.

Around the time of her wedding, Lauren moved her pink diamond engagement ring to her right hand, and sported a second, even larger oval-cut sparkler, designed by jeweler to the stars Lorraine Schwartz, on her left. The new ring could be up to 45 carats in size and is estimated to be worth up to $6 million.

© Getty Images Lauren Sanchez is a regular on the world's biggest red carpets

Lauren and Jeff married in Venice on Friday June 27 on the private island of San Giorgio, enjoying an intimate ceremony with 200 guests in attendance. The lavish three-day celebration was attended by a host of A-list pals.

The nuptials reportedly cost around $50 million and the guest list was a who's who of the entertainment world. Despite the dazzling lineup, the wedding remained surprisingly private.

© AFP via Getty Images Jeff Bezos and wife Lauren Sanchez Bezos leave the Aman Hotel on the third day of their wedding festivities, in Venice

Sara Foster, one of the 200 invited guests, recently opened up about the romantic celebration on her podcast The World's First Podcast. Speaking candidly, Sara told her sister Erin that the event was far more intimate than public perception might suggest.

"There's nothing. It's so interesting how the optics were this over-the-top, you know, protestors ... It's just not, it's not what it was. It actually felt very intimate," Sara shared.