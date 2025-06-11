'60s sitcom star, 81, looks so different from TV days in latest photo with M*A*S*H star husband, 86

It's not often that TV land can produce star-studded pairings, but one that has remained strong for our four decades happens to be actors Shelley Fabares and Mike Farrell.

The couple have been married since 1984, and it looks like they're still making public appearances into their 80s.

Shelley, 81, and Mike, 86, were photographed together earlier this week with Tracy Rice, the Vice President, Development, for Public Counsel for Death Penalty Focus, at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles.

© Getty Images Mike and Shelley made a rare public appearance out and about earlier this week

The pair posed for a snap with Tracy. While Mike looked dapper in a suit and sported a cheerful grin, Shelley, for the uninitiated, looked completely different from her days on The Donna Reed Show between 1958 and 1966.

She sported hair with a mix of red and platinum blonde, plus shocking pink highlights sprinkled throughout, with the bright 'do giving her some renewed vitality.

Mike later shared the photo on his own Instagram page, and fans couldn't help but rave over how good Shelley still looked. They inundated the comments section with replies like: "Still beautiful and boy did I have a crush on her," and: "Beautiful! Good to see you both! And pink hair is my favorite! Good taste ma'am," as well as: "I've been too chicken to put pink in my hair. Her hair is awesome!"

© Instagram The couple were photographed at an event for the Death Penalty Focus in Los Angeles

Shelley made her acting debut at the tender age of three and made TV appearances all throughout her childhood before landing her breakout role in The Donna Reed Show as Mary Stone.

She became a popular teen star, appearing on the show regularly until 1963 (then making periodic appearances until 1966). Her popularity led her to a recording contract, and her 1962 single "Johnny Angel" was a number one hit in the United States.

© Getty Images Shelley attained success as a teen star on "The Donna Reed Show"

Alongside other TV and film appearances, her other most notable role came as Christine Armstrong in the sitcom Coach, which ran from 1989-1997 and netted her two Primetime Emmy Award nominations. Her last role was in 2006, providing the voice of Martha Kent for the direct-to-video film Superman: Brainiac Attacks.

Mike's career began in the '60s, with his big break coming in 1975 when he was cast as B.J. Hunnicutt in the wildly popular M*A*S*H, staying on the show until its 1983 conclusion. He also wrote and directed several episodes.

© Getty Images Shelley starred in "Coach" from 1989-1993

His other notable appearances include voicing Jonathan Kent in the Superman animated series (with Shelley voicing Martha), the melodrama Providence (1999-2002), and his work as a producer on films like 1998's Patch Adams. His latest role was a two-episode arc on NCIS in 2019.

© Getty Images Mike is best known for playing B.J. Hunnicutt on "M*A*S*H" for eight years

Mike has long been an advocate against the death penalty, the President of Death Penalty Focus since 1994, the same organization he and Shelley appeared at an event for this week. He has also aided philanthropic efforts to support refugees from El Salvador and has actively involved himself with the Screen Actors Guild, as has Shelley.