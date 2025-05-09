Dick Van Dyke attempts Mary Poppins classic at 99 and fans are stunned — watch

Dick Van Dyke sparked a huge reaction from fans this week when he made a public appearance alongside his wife Arlene Silver.

The adored Hollywood star took to the stage at the latest Vandy Camp event in Los Angeles at the age of 99.

Dick answered questions with plenty of humor and heart but it was his rendition of a Mary Poppins classic that really got them talking.

Dick remained seated as he burst into song.

© Getty Images Dick's wife Arlene organized the events to raise money to aid victims of the wildfires in LA

Arlene shared the footage on Instagram along with snippets from the event which she organized to raise money for wildfire relief via Community Brigade.

They also sang "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang" and other duets as the audience cheered.

© Getty Dick in Mary Poppins back in 1964

Arlene's social media followers couldn't wait to comment, with many asking "how does he do it?" while more wrote: "I could not adore this legend more," and "this made me smile ear to ear."

Dick delighted fans for another reason this week when he announced he would be releasing his next book on November 18 ahead of his milestone birthday in December, titled 100 Rules for Living to 100: An Optimist's Guide to a Happy Life.

© Getty Images Dick looks and feels amazing at 99

The memoir will detail how he has maintained his incredible energy and zest for life while approaching his tenth decade.