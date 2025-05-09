Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Dick Van Dyke attempts Mary Poppins classic at 99 and fans are stunned — watch
The legendary performer will turn 100 this year 

Hannah Hargrave
US Deputy Editor
2 minutes ago
Dick Van Dyke sparked a huge reaction from fans this week when he made a public appearance alongside his wife Arlene Silver

The adored Hollywood star took to the stage at the latest Vandy Camp event in Los Angeles at the age of 99. 

Dick answered questions with plenty of humor and heart but it was his rendition of a Mary Poppins classic that really got them talking. 

Dick remained seated as he burst into song.

Dick Van Dyke and his wife Arlene Silver pose for a photo on red carpet at the premiere of Disney's Mary Poppins Returns© Getty Images
Dick's wife Arlene organized the events to raise money to aid victims of the wildfires in LA

 Arlene shared the footage on Instagram along with snippets from the event which she organized to raise money for wildfire relief via Community Brigade.

They also sang "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang" and other duets as the audience cheered. 

Dick Van Dyke as Bert, Julie Andrews as Mary Poppins, Karen Dotrice as Jane Banks and Matthew Garber as Michael Banks© Getty
Dick in Mary Poppins back in 1964

Arlene's social media followers couldn't wait to comment, with many asking "how does he do it?" while more wrote: "I could not adore this legend more," and "this made me smile ear to ear."

Dick delighted fans for another reason this week when he announced he would be releasing his next book on November 18 ahead of his milestone birthday in December, titled 100 Rules for Living to 100: An Optimist's Guide to a Happy Life.

Inside Dick Van Dyke's incredible fitness secrets and how he stays buff at 99 © Getty Images
Dick looks and feels amazing at 99

The memoir will detail how he has maintained his incredible energy and zest for life while approaching his tenth decade.

