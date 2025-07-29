This family favourite movie just became the most complained about film of 2024

It may be one of the most beloved family films of all time, but Mary Poppins has just taken on a surprising new title: the most complained about movie of 2024.

Yes, you read that right. The 1964 Disney classic, which stars Julie Andrews as the once-again perfect nanny, received the highest number of viewer complaints to the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC) – and it's all down to a recent age rating change.

The results even beat Emerald Fennell's controversial Saltburn and the epic sci-fi hit Dune: Part Two in the rankings.

Mary Poppins' reclassification

In February 2024, the BBFC reclassified Mary Poppins from a U (universal) to a PG rating, due to two uses of a now-acknowledged racial slur made by comedic character Admiral Boom (Reginald Owens) in the film.

The term was first used by Dutch settlers in South Africa, and was later used offensively to refer to all Black people.

The rating change prompted 56 official complaints, making Mary Poppins the most complained-about film of last year, according to the BBFC's annual transparency report.

By comparison, Dune: Part Two – starring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya – received about 13 complaints, facing criticism that the 12A rating was too lenient, while Jacob Elordi's satirical comedy Saltburn also came under fire for its 15 rating.

Why this change is important

While the updated classification for Mary Poppins only applies to its 2024 cinema re-release (home video and streaming versions still carry a U rating), the move has sparked a wider conversation about how classic films are reassessed through a modern lens.

As someone who loved watching Mary Poppins – who can resist Julie Andrews playing nanny to two mischievous children? – this news has made me think twice about some of the classic films I grew up with, and how they might contain moments that haven't aged as well as the nostalgia surrounding them.

What have officials said?

Speaking on the decision, BBFC chief executive David Austin argued that because the slur was neither criticised nor condemned, it increased the risk of young viewers repeating it without realising it may cause harm.

He continued: "Regular research tells us that a key concern for parents is the potential for children to be exposed to discriminatory language or behaviour which they may find distressing or repeat without realising the potential offence."

Other films under the microscope

It isn't just Mary Poppins drawing attention. Other films in the BBFC's top complaints list include The Abyss (for a scene involving animal cruelty), Dune: Part Two (over intense knife violence) and Saltburn, which caused a stir with its explicit sexual content and strong language.