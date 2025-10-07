Justin Sylvester's surprising suggestion for Jenna Bush Hager's Halloween costume revealed

Justin Sylvester has made an interesting suggestion for Jenna Bush Hager‘s Halloween costume. The news personality, who has been co-hosting on Jenna & Friends recently, shared a side-by-side comparison of Jenna in a wig, and a photo of her mother, former First Lady Laura Bush. The pair were chatting about Halloween when Justin brought it up. "If you are not your mom for Halloween," Justin said, before adding, "or the maid from The Brady Bunch." The 38-year-old then said: "It can go one of two ways. You’re going Alice or you’re going Laura." In the photo, Jenna is seen wearing a pixie cut wig that looks similar to her mother’s signature style.

Jenna then explained that the wig didn’t belong to her. "By the way, that was my son Sean's wig," she explains. "I just borrowed my son's wig, I gave it back to him and he dressed up as my cat for Halloween. In that same wig."

This is not the first time Jenna has been told she looks like her mom, however. Jenna previously donned the wig on a March 2024 episode of Today. After winning a playful game against her former co-host Hoda Kotb, she was gifted a Lisa Rinna-inspired wig, approved by the Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills star.

© Getty Images Former President George W. Bush and Laura Bush with daughters Jenna and Barbara

"Do I look like my mom? I kind of look like my mom!" Hager asked Hoda, while wearing the retro hairstyle. "You know what you look like, someone from the '60s with cigarette pants, smoking a cigarette," Hoda quipped.

Earlier this year, Jenna underwent a major transformation when she had her long locks cut into a bob live on air. The Today star underwent the big change after fulfilling a promise to her Jenna & Friends guest host Leslie Bibb.

© NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Jenna and Sheinelle Jones dress up for Halloween

"When I was here back in March, Jenna vowed to get on board with the bob, and today is the day," Leslie said at the time. She recruited celebrity hairstylist Chris McMillan to cut Jenna's hair into a short blonde bob, just like the style that Leslie rocked in The White Lotus.

Chris explained while snipping off layers of Jenna's locks that "bobs are like spring cleaning. There is sometimes bad damage, bad layers, it evens it up and creates a nice strong perimeter."

© WWD via Getty Images Leslie Bibb at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Her children, however, were not so sure of their mom’s new look. The former First Daughter revealed that her three children were not enamored with it when she returned home on Monday after the show.

"I will say, I walked in to show my children and you just…I videoed it," she said, before showing a clip of their hilarious reactions. "I think they thought they were getting a puppy."

© Getty Images for ResortPass Jenna's new shorter locks

"What is it?" the kids said before seeing Jenna's haircut and greeting her with a scream. "What are you doing?" Poppy cried while Mila was brutally honest with her assessment, saying, "I don't like it." Hal agreed with his older sisters, adding, "I don't like it!"

"Why would you do that?" Poppy asked, before running away and fake crying.

"Are those real?" Leslie asked on the show after seeing the children's reactions. "Your children are monsters. They're monsters! They started crying."

"I know! It was sort of fake crying, I mean that's our love language," Jenna quipped.

Despite the adverse reaction from her three kids, the 43-year-old's husband Henry loved her new look. "The best thing is my husband did like it. He was like, 'Damn that's hot.' Which was sweet," Jenna said, adding that Henry defended her new look to their children. "He was like, 'She don't know fashion.'"