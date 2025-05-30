TODAY's Jenna Bush Hager's big night out after work doesn't go to plan

We've all had those nights. The ones that blur a bit at the end, where you lose a few of your favorite items and crawl into bed with your makeup still on. Luckily for us, TODAY's Jenna Bush Hager has them too!

Jenna and her co-host for the week, Justin Sylvester, attended the fourth Cowboy Carter show at MetLife Stadium on Wednesday, May 28. The concert went on amid torrential storms. Beyoncé, in true Queen Bee fashion, did not miss a single beat. She belted out 'Ya Ya' and '16 Carriages' with rain dripping from her cowboy hat brim, proving for the millionth time that nothing can dampen her shine.

Meanwhile, Jenna and Justin let loose, dancing and singing along, despite knowing they'd have to be on live television the next morning. Jenna posted a few behind-the-scenes snaps on Instagram, sharing her and Justin's excitement.

On Thursday, they showed up to work looking a bit, well, tired. Both wore Cowboy Carter sashes – Jenna's read "Cowboy Bush" and Justin's said "Cowboy Sylvester." Justin quickly threw on a pair of sunglasses and drank a Pedialyte, proof of their big night out.

"My hotel phone rings," Jenna shared on the show, recounting the show's aftermath. "I think it's an emergency. It was Justin!"

© Beyoncé Beyoncé performs on the Cowboy Carter Tour

She'd already crawled into bed, head pounding and hair damp from the rain when Justin called in a panic: "Jenna, I left my phone in the car," she said he told her.

And in true mom fashion, she got up to help.

© Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I Jenna and Justin know how to have fun

"You should be so lucky that I got my phone back," Justin said, holding up Jenna's missing hair extension. "Because you also left something in the car."

"Security handed it to me as we were walking out," he explained through laughs. "Because baby girl was dancing so hard she lost a clip-in at 'Single Ladies.'"

© Getty Images Jenna is an old pro, even after a big night

Like many in the Bey-Hive, Jenna and Justin leaned into the chaos of the rain and the night. Justin let it slip that Jenna had five drinks at the concert.

"No, I did not have five," Jenna corrected, eyes wide. "I had one. Laura Bush watches this."

Since her previous host, Hoda Kotb, left the show in January, Jenna has welcomed a rotating lineup of co-hosts. Everyone from Savannah Guthrie to Scarlett Johansson have shared the desk. Fans couldn't get enough of Justin's high energy. He kept the banter light, filling the studio with laughter and an easy camaraderie that instantly clicked with Jenna's vibe.

"If Justin isn't the permanent replacement the network is making a BIG BIG BIG Mistake," an Instagram user commented.

© Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I Jenna has yet to announce a permanent co-host

The two Beyoncé fans hit it off, both while dancing at a concert and while reporting on the morning's news.