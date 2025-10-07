Desperately Seeking Susan star, 66, looks unrecognizable in latest outing

Actress Rosanna Arquette debuted a striking new look as she performed onstage during the This is Crazy! play to benefit the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) at Symphony Space in New York. The Desperately Seeking Susan star sported strawberry blonde locks, tied up in a ponytail, and wore a casual army-style jacket, black top and pants, with a scarf tied loosely around her neck. She was photographed at the event with veteran actress Jane Fonda, who also appears in the play.

The play also starred Sanaa Lathan, Mark Ruffalo, Edie Falco and others, for a one-night-only performance of the play by Tony and Obie award-winning playwright V (formerly Eve Ensler). The National Alliance on Mental Illness is the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to improving the lives of individuals and families affected by mental illness.

Rosanna spoke exclusively to HELLO! about mental health and why it’s such an important issue for her. "[We should] have a little bit more compassion for what's going on in the world right now, really," Rosanna said. "I know movies are [about] entertainment, but when it becomes part of the machine that has gotten everybody's mental health in a dark space.

© WireImage Rosanna at the 'This Is Crazy' NAMI Benefit performance

© Getty Images for NAMI Jane Fonda and Rosanna Arquette appeared together in 'This is Crazy'

"Buying into… controlling art, controlling comedy, controlling comedians, controlling artists… makes me very nervous that the AI thing is coming over and the big corporations are taking over the narrative of the artist… and that is dangerous for all of us," she added.

"There are some amazing people that are not gonna let that happen," the 66-year-old continued. "Thank God for independent filmmakers. We'll continue doing that. People will still make their art."

© MediaPunch/Shutterstock Patricia Arquette, David Arquette and Rosanna Arquette at 'Severance' TV Show premiere in 2022

Rosanna also talked about her former co-star Bruce Willis, who was diagnosed with frontotemporal degeneration (FTD) in 2023. The pair starred in Pulp Fiction and The Whole Nine Yards together. "His family is so beautiful and they're so inspiring, and I love Demi," she said. "She's a friend. I know her, the girls, and him, I haven't seen [but] his beautiful wife has done so much and what they have proven is that it's all really about love and… they're all surrounding him with love. What a beautiful, beautiful way for him to experience his life from here on."

© Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock Rosanna Arquette, Alexis Arquette and Patricia Arquette at the Kodak Theatre in 2006

Actress Ellen Barkin was also in attendance on the night to support Rosanna and to see her other peers perform. "It feels great [to be here] Rosanna Arquette is my best friend, so of course, I am here and I am looking forward to Jane Fonda and Lois Smith," the Animal Kingdom star said, in a report by Digital Journal.

Ellen also underscored the importance of mental health these days. "I am a big worker on my mental health, and I have been my whole life," she said.