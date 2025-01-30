Severance actress Patricia Arquette's tragic family loss: 'I'm mourning every day'

Patricia Arquette is one of many members of her family who have put their stamp on Hollywood.

The 56-year-old's late father, Lewis Arquette, was an actor and her siblings, David, Rosanna, Richmond and Alexis also ventured into acting.

But Patricia, known for her roles in titles like True Romance, The Act and, more recently, Severance on Apple TV+, has been open numerous times about her sister Alexis' incredible impact on the industry beyond acting before her untimely death eight years ago.

One of the most public ways Patricia honored her sister was in 2019 when she paid tribute to Alexis in a speech while collecting her Emmy Award for her role in The Act.

"In my heart, I'm so sad. I lost my sister Alexis," she told the room at the time. "And that trans people are still being persecuted. And I'm in mourning every day of my life, Alexis. And I will be for the rest of my life, for you, until we change the world so that trans people are not persecuted."

© Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock Rosanna Arquette, Alexis Arquette and Patricia Arquette at the Kodak Theatre in Hollywood, California on April 8, 2006

During the same event, Patrcia opened up more to People magazine saying that, three years on from Alexis' passing, she was only just then beginning to process the loss.

"This last little period where I've been taking some time… I'm really starting to feel my grief. It's starting to feel like I'm processing this incredible pain of losing Alexis."

She also spoke about Alexis' legacy before urging people to cease discrimination against the trans community, who on average have a life expectancy of 35 in America. "Why is that? Because we're not giving people opportunities," she said passionately.

"When I look at my sister's life, I'm infuriated and heartbroken that she had to face this wall of discrimination."

Alexis died in 2016 aged 47 after being placed into a medically induced coma following a series of health complications stemming from her HIV diagnosis in 1987.

During her career, Alexis built up many credits in the world of TV and film. She was also one of the first transgender activists in Hollywood and shared her own powerful story in her film, Alexis Arquette: She's My Brother.

© MediaPunch/Shutterstock Patricia Arquette, David Arquette and Rosanna Arquette at 'Severance' TV Show premiere in 2022

The Arquette Family

In addition to Patricia and Alexis, the other Arquette siblings made careers for themselves in acting. Rosanna, 65, is an award-winning actress who has appeared in films like Pulp Fiction, The Big Blue and Desperately Seeking Susan, the latter of which won her a BAFTA award.

Their brother, Richmond, 61, is also an actor who has been in films like Broken Blood and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button according to IMDb.

Their youngest brother, David, meanwhile, is perhaps best known for his roles in the Scream films and Never Been Kissed alongside Drew Barrymore.

The 53-year-old, also a former wrestler, was married to Friends actress Courteney Cox between 1999 and 2013. They share a teenage daughter, Coco, and David went on to have two more kids with his second wife, Christina McLarty.