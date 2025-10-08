Jane Fonda, 87, looks younger than ever in glamorous red carpet appearance

Jane Fonda proved that age is just a number when she stepped out for a benefit put on by the National Alliance on Mental Illness in NYC on October 6, looking better than ever as she took to the stage alongside Marisa Tomei, Mark Ruffalo and Rosanna Arquette. Jane was glowing in a black suit paired with black dress shoes and a gold pendant necklace. Her gray curls were styled in a fluffy side part, and she added pink lipstick to complete the look.

The 87-year-old performed in the play This Is Crazy!, written by V, formerly known as Eve Ensler. The play consisted of a series of monologues which offer "a raw, personal perspective on mental illness and the emotional and social complexity of the human experience," per the synopsis. The proceeds from the performance went towards the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

The Grace and Frankie star has been open about aging in Hollywood in the past, and shared with Vogue that she wanted to stop the demonization of wrinkles and gray hairs. "I want young people to stop being afraid about getting older. What matters isn't age, isn't that chronological number. What matters is your health," she explained.

"So getting young people to stop being afraid of being old, helping people realize that just because you're a certain age doesn't mean you have to give up on life, give up on having fun, give up on having boyfriends or girlfriends, making new friends, or whatever you want to do. It's still in the realm of life possibilities for you."

The Oscar winner also shared that she could still move like a much younger person, as she made exercise a priority in her life. "I know better than I did even when I was younger that no matter how old you are or who you are or where you are, keeping moving in a way that's appropriate for your age is absolutely critical to your healthy lifespan," she said.

Jane famously released a series of exercise videos in the '80s, aimed to help women work out at home. The videos sold a whopping 17 million copies and sparked a boom in women's exercise classes in what was a male-dominated industry. The star also credits sleep, healthy eating and her enjoyment of life for her youthful looks.

"I'm not rigid. I have cut way back on red meat. I've cut back on fish because fish supplies are dwindling. I eat vegetables. I eat salads. I eat fresh food. I'm just careful about what I eat. I don't eat a lot of sugar," she told the publication. "I stay moisturized, I sleep, I move, I stay out of the sun, and I have good friends who make me laugh. Laughter is a good thing too."

Jane has been honest about undergoing plastic surgery over the years, including receiving breast implants, several facelifts, and chin and eye surgeries. "I'm thinking we all know a lot of women who are wealthy who've had all kinds of facelifts and things like that, and they look terrible. I had a facelift and I stopped because I don't want to look distorted. I'm not proud of the fact that I had [one]," she admitted.