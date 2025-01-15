As Washington prepares for the inauguration of Donald Trump on January 21, his family are also preparing to be thrust back into the spotlight.

One such family member who was a defining character in Trump's first term is his eldest daughter, Ivanka Kushner Trump, who acted as her father's close confidant and advisor.

Despite stepping back from politics ahead of the 78-year-old's incoming term, it seems Ivanka is more than ready to attend his January 21 inauguration with all eyes on her.

WATCH: Exclusive: 'Charming' Ivanka Trump makes big trip to perfect her appearance ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration

What better way to prepare for the event than to get your hair done?

That is exactly what the mom of three did when she visited Manhattan's Oon Arvelo Salon to receive a luxurious treatment.

Peter Oon, co-owner of the salon, spoke exclusively to HELLO! magazine ahead of Inauguration Day. He has been highlighting Ivanka's hair for decades, and revealed she was a "delightful client" at the salon.

© Michael M. Santiago Ivanka made a trip to New York to get her hair done ahead of the inauguration

"Charming to all around her, it appears that Mrs. Kushner jetted to NYC from Florida for the right stuff," he told HELLO!

The former model has never been shy about sharing her beauty and wellness tips with the world and revealed on The Skinny Confidential Him & Her podcast on Monday how she has kept fit in recent years.

"Something that I think has been a massive change for me since I moved to Miami, I started prioritizing exercise," she said.

© Instagram The former model has been going to the Manhattan salon for decades

"Initially, that took the form of yoga and Pilates, these things that I had done at various points of my life, but now I had the ability, because I was on my own schedule, to make them more consistent and a more regular part of my life."

While she enjoys yoga and Pilates, the workouts do not help her build muscle; for that, she turned to deadlifting.

As for how she stays calm despite her tumultuous family life, Ivanka opts for long walks in nature and finds time for prayer.

© Win McNamee Ivanka is preparing for her father's upcoming inauguration

"As part of my daily routine, it's pretty simple: I like to find and cultivate calm because at basically every phase of my life, I now identify this as the status quo; there's always a hurricane that I find myself in," she explained.

"It's always so busy and active, whether that's my role as a parent, professionally or otherwise, so things that help me with that, I think prayer is really helpful. I think being grounded in nature, so I take walks as often as I can."

The businesswoman revealed her best beauty tips in an interview with New Beauty, emphasizing the importance of hydration and skincare above all else.

Her number one beauty hack is to stay hydrated

"It's an easy hack, but drinking lots of water really helps you to stay glowing and energized during long trips. When I can, I drink lemon with my water—it dresses it up a little bit!" she told the publication.

And, of course, her mother's beauty tip that she has carried with her forever: "Take off your makeup before bed, no matter what!!"

She recounted a moment when her mother woke her up in the middle of the night just to ensure she took her makeup off.