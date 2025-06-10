Jane Fonda makes bold revelation about appearance at 87

Jane Fonda has long been hailed as one of Hollywood's greatest beauties. Who could forget when she graced the stage at the Academy Awards to accept the Oscar for Best Actress in a glitzy, floral lilac James Reva dress adorned with fluted sleeves? However, the star's best years are certainly not behind her, and she feels better than ever at 87.

In an interview with the Daily Telegraph, Jane opened up about ageing in Hollywood and how it has influenced her acting roles. "People have so many stereotypes of older people. I'm 87, and I feel younger and healthier and a greater sense of well-being than I had in my 20s, 30s, 40s, and 50s," she shared.

© Getty Images for L'Oreal Jane Fonda looks amazing

The actress went on to explain that she feels the work she is offered now often "isn't worthy" of her. "I'm 87, I don't feel done yet. Roles that I'm offered are really sad," she admitted.

"They are not worthy of my six decades of being in this industry."

She continued: "I'm happy... I think one of the greatest things that we can attain is a robust sense of well-being, of happiness."

© Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images Jane Fonda in the 70s

Jane's workout routine

However, it seems Jane remains as physically fit as she did in her heyday as she revealed that she still works out with a personal trainer every day. "I don't feel like an old person. I'm much younger than I was when I was in my 20s, in all the ways that matter," she said.

During a chat with The New York Times, the Oscar-winning actress shared the details of workout routine. "I essentially do everything I used to do, just slower," she explained.

© Getty Images Jane Fonda poses in work-out clothes for a portrait in 1985 in Los Angeles, California

"I used to be a runner, but now I love walking. I love being outdoors in the woods, especially up and down hills."

Aside from her stellar acting career, Jane is synonymous with her 1982 workout video. The inaugural video in the series was the first non-theatrical home video release to top sales charts. "I had no idea my videos were going to become such a phenomenon," she told People.

"When I was starting out, there weren't many rigorous forms of exercise available to women. I learned the basic workout from a charismatic teacher named Leni Kasden in the '70s."

Future in Hollywood

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight alongside co-stars Mary Steenburgen and Candice Bergen ahead of their Book Club sequel, Book Club: The Next Chapter in 2023, Jane addressed the topic of retirement.

© Patrick McMullan via Getty Image Jane Fonda is as active as ever

"The great thing about acting is that you're invited to come and become another person," said Fonda after dismissing any retirement talk, adding: "You have to enter that other person with great empathy."

"Everything has changed in terms of making money in this town," she added. "We all do understand why they strike and we support them and wish them well. This is a very hard time for the below-the-line workers in Hollywood."