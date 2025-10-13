Sean Penn, 65, makes a rare red carpet appearance with glamorous girlfriend Valeria Nicov, 30, on the red carpet

Sean Penn made a striking appearance at a red carpet event in France, stepping out hand-in-hand with his girlfriend, 30-year-old Valeria Nicov during the 17th Film Festival Lumiere. The 65-year-old actor, known for keeping his personal life out of the spotlight, looked relaxed and sharp in a classic black tailored suit paired with a matching black crew-neck T-shirt. His silver-grey hair was styled in his signature tousled fashion, adding to his rugged, understated charm.

By his side, Valeria commanded attention in a flowing navy satin gown that shimmered under the lights. The floor-length dress featured dramatically puffed sleeves and a plunging neckline that added elegance with a touch of boldness. The satin fabric clung softly to her frame, while subtle pleats around the waistline accentuated her silhouette. She carried a metallic silver clutch, perfectly complementing her ensemble, and wore classic black pointed-toe heels that peeked out from under the gown’s hem as she walked the red carpet.

Her hair was worn long and sleek with a center part, cascading down her back with effortless glamour. Valeria’s makeup was polished and radiant, her skin had a luminous finish with a hint of rosy blush, her lips were softly tinted in a natural mauve tone, and her eyes were lightly defined with neutral brown eyeshadow, fluttery lashes, and a subtle cat-eye flick that highlighted her bone structure.

Sean and Valeria's outing comes two years after the "I Am Sam" actor divorced his previous wife, Australian actress Leila George, 32.

© Getty Images Valeria Nicov and Sean Penn attends the Opening Ceremony during the 17th Film Festival Lumiere

He opened up to Hollywood Authentic in April 2022 about the split, revealing that he wasn't his best self in the marriage due to political anxiety.

"We were married technically for one year, but for five years, I was a very neglectful guy," he told the outlet.

"[I] allowed myself to think that my place in so many other things was so important, and that included my place in being totally depressed and driven to alcohol and Ambien at 11 o'clock in the morning, by watching the news, by watching the Trump era, by watching it and just despairing."

© Corbis via Getty Images Sean Penn and Valeria make a handsome couple

He added that "beautiful, incredibly kind, imaginative, talented young women who get married to a man quite senior to them in years, they don't actually love it when they get up from their peaceful night's sleep and their new husband is on the couch, having been up since four, watching all of the [expletive] that's going on in the world and has decided that 10:30 in the morning is a good time to neck a double vodka tonic and an Ambien and say: 'Good morning, honey. I'm going to pass out for a few hours and get away from all this [expletive].'"

© WireImage Sean has had a slew of high-profile relationships in the past; he was married to Madonna from 1985 to 1989, and then to Robin Wright from 1996

Sean has had a slew of high-profile relationships in the past; he was married to Madonna from 1985 to 1989, and then to Robin Wright from 1996 until they split in 2010 after years of tumult. The couple share a daughter, Dylan, 33, and a son, Hopper, 31.