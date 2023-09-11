Robin Wright looks as ethereal as ever in a plunging fitted white floor-length dress from rare high-profile outing

The Princess Bride star lit up the front row of New York Fashion Week

Robin Wright was one of the many A-listers who have shown up en masse for this year's edition of New York Fashion Week, gracing some of the biggest runways for a glimpse of the upcoming Spring/Summer 2024 collections.

One of the most talked about gatherings of this year's NYFW was the Ralph Lauren SS24 show, which saw many huge names grace the front row.

And right there was the Princess Bride star, 57, making a rare public appearance to remind fans that she can command a high-profile gathering like no other.

VIDEO: Robin Wright takes a stab at directing

The actress turned heads dressed in the brand's popular Kristian Silk Tuxedo Dress, a white floor-length tuxedo-inspired dress that retails for nearly $5000.

Inspired by the custom gown the famed designer once made for Rosie Huntington Whitely for their 50th anniversary runway show, the dress fit Robin like a glove, cinching her in at the waist.

She wore seemingly nothing underneath, showing off the silk detailing of the outfit, which featured a slit where the buttons ended at the legs. Robin paired her look with a black clutch and strappy heels while styling her short blonde hair into a voluminous bob.

© Getty Images Robin was seated front row at the Ralph Lauren SS24 show wearing a white tuxedo dress

The Princess Bride star was spotted front row at the show with the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Laura Dern, Diane Keaton, Rachel Brosnahan, James Marsden, Gabrielle Union, Sheryl Crow, Ariana DeBose, Julianne Moore, Amanda Seyfried, and many more.

Robin last made a big appearance this July, when she attended the Karlovy Vary Film Festival in the Czech Republic, where she was honored with the President's Award.

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez steals the show at Ralph Lauren runway show in sheer cowgirl outfit

The star was presented with the esteemed recognition during the closing ceremony of the festival, while fellow Hollywood star Alicia Vikander was presented with the same trophy during the opening ceremony.

Robin looked absolutely statuesque for her appearance at the ceremony, highlighting her impressive frame in a glistening semi-sheer gown.

MORE: Robin Wright and Sean Penn's relationship timeline amid surprising reunion

The gown, bathed in a light green, paired well against her skin and light blonde hair, which was styled into a wavy bob. The outfit was accented with a satin slip dress underneath.

© Getty Images The actress was honored at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival this July

The House of Cards actress last made a film appearance in February's Devil's Peak, in which she starred opposite Billy Bob Thornton and her son Hopper Penn, the youngest of her two children with ex-husband Sean Penn.

MORE: Robin Wright looks like a princess in beautiful red gown for epic throwback

Robin and Sean were married from 1996-2010, during which time they welcomed Hopper and daughter Dylan Frances Penn, 32, who is an actor like her parents. Their relationship, which first began in 1989, and subsequent marriage was very on-and-off, filing for divorce and withdrawing petitions multiple times before finally separating in 2009. They have each been married and divorced once more since their relationship ended.

The actress shared her support for her son and their work together with a series of images snapped while making the movie, writing: "Devil's Peak is out now! Love working with my son [Hopper] and such a great crew!"

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.