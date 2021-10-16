Sean Penn's upsetting family news - all the details The actor has been married three times

Sean Penn's wife, Leila George, has filed for divorce after 15 months of marriage. The Australian actress, 29, filed the dissolution in Los Angeles Superior Court on 15 October.

The split comes a little over a year since they tied the knot in a low-key ceremony.

Sean confirmed the nuptails on Late Night with Seth Meyers when he said: "We did a COVID wedding. By that I mean it was a county commissioner on Zoom and we were at the house, my two children and her brother. And we did it that way."

The couple were romantically linked back in 2016 but waited several years to make their relationship official.

Sean and Leila do not have any children together, but Sean has a son, Hopper, and daughter, Dylan, from his 14-year marriage to Robin Wright which ended in 2010.

Prior to saying 'I Do' to Robin, Sean was married to Madonna for four years. He was also dating Charlize Theron, but that came to an end in 2015.

She told US radio host Howard Stern: "We dated and then we didn't date."

It's unclear what caused the collapse of Sean's marriage to Leila. The pair met on the set of movie The Last Face - which also starred Charlize.

They were last spotted out in public together in August in Malibu.

Leila is famous for her roles in Mortal Engines and Animal Kingdom. Her father is Law and Order star, Vincent D'Onofrio and her marriage to Sean was her first.

