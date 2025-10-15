Exclusive: George MacKay opens up on becoming a father - and how it has impacted his most 'mature' role yet

We're used to seeing George MacKay battling his way across the silver screen in some of the best-known war stories of our time. But now, the 1917 and Private Peaceful star has taken on a different kind of role - and has opened up about how his young family has helped in the process. George's latest film, Rose of Nevada, written and directed by BAFTA winner Mark Jenkin, focuses on a Cornish fishing village. Something very strange is afoot when a fishing vessel appears in the harbour 30 years after going missing. George opened up to HELLO! at the BFI London Film Festival ahead of the film's release to talk all things family, fishing and filming in the beautiful county of Cornwall.

Family life

George's character, Nick, is thrown into an uncanny, nightmarish situation - but despite the circumstances, family and community prevail as important themes in the film. It's here that George's own family came into the equation:

"It just gives you a bit of life experience, really," the father-of-two told HELLO! "I had a kind of tangible touchstone for what it's like to have a family and to try and figure it out and, you know, do your best by them. So, yeah, I really enjoyed that aspect of playing Nick.

"It felt like there was a maturity to the role that, I don't know, maybe I've played characters who haven't got to that stage of life yet. So that was lovely, having experienced that in my personal life to bring that to the role."

Writer and director Mark Jenkin gave HELLO! further insight into the sweet family dynamic, which he witnessed firsthand when George's family visited the set.

"Callum [Turner] and George both came down with their families, partners. And so we had an amazing time," he said. "We hung out at the weekends and you kind of celebrate each other's birthdays. One of George's kids had a birthday, their first birthday, when they were down. You know, to be part of all of that was just a total joy."

An all-star cast

© Getty Callum Turner and George MacKay star in Mark Jenkin's latest science-fiction drama

George is joined by War and Peace and Fantastic Beasts star Callum Turner and Mark was full of nothing but praise for his leading men:

"Callum and George came down and just fitted into the filmmaking family so beautifully. You know, there's no egos, there's no expectations," the acclaimed director said. "And they seemed to be excited by the crazy way that we make films, that's kind of what attracted them. And sometimes you think, they're not going to be interested, they're going to find this weird, but actually actors - proper actors - want to be challenged. They want new ways of working, they want to meet new people, they want to experiment because they're true artists."

"The core of the film"

© Getty George MacKay got candid with HELLO! about how fatherhood has impacted his acting

Cornwall's dramatic coastline provides the perfect backdrop to the unsettling plotline of Mark's latest work. But it seems that the place has taken hold in the hearts of the cast, too. George spoke fondly of his favourite filming location, Mullion Harbour.

"That's a beautiful bit of country and, for me, the core of the film was in that harbour. And it's just, it's so epic. Cornwall's sort of prehistoric and it really gets under your skin as a place."

Hooked on fishing?

But, the most important question has yet to be answered - has filming Rose of Nevada put George off fishing?

© Getty Mark Jenkin's 'Rose of Nevada' centres on a small fishing village in Cornwall where a vanished fishing boat mysteriously reappears

"Proper fishing, yeah," the actor admitted with a laugh. "I mean, it's given me an appreciation of how tough that job is. Those folks are out all hours, every day of the year. It's brutal. So, yeah, it's not put me off it, but it's given me respect for it, I guess."

Rose of Nevada is set to hit cinemas in 2026.