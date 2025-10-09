Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Best-dressed stars of London Film Festival 2025: Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig, Mila Kunis & more
Best-dressed stars of London Film Festival 2025: Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig, Mila Kunis & more

5 Best-dressed stars of London Film Festival 2025 – including Rachel Weisz's surprise appearance

Rachel Weisz, Kerry Washington, and Mila Kunis led the super stylish stars on night one of the London Film Festival – see new photos on each day of the event

glenn close, kerry washington and Mila Kunis with london backdrop with big ben© Getty
Katie Daly
Katie DalyLifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
It's October, and for movie fans, that means rejoicing in the return of the annual BFI London Film Festival. Every year, A-listers in their droves descend on the capital city to celebrate another year of brilliant filmmaking, and the 2025 edition shows so much promise. Highlights of this year's festival include Jay Kelly starring George Clooney, Bugonia starring Emma Stone, and After The Hunt starring Julia Roberts. So many brilliant films are set to take their time in the spotlight, and for the sartorially-minded, there are so many opportunities for celeb style spotting. 

The festival kicked off on Wednesday with the premiere of Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery – and what an incredibly well-dressed cast. Rachel Weisz made a surprise appearance, supporting her husband Daniel Craig, who leads the cast. She looked incredible in a suit, as did her husband's co-stars Glenn Close, Kerry Washington, and Mila Kunis. But there are so many moments yet to come. Keep scrolling for our favourite looks…

daniel craig rachel weisz red carpet© Dave Benett/WireImage

Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig

James Bond star Daniel Craig and his actress wife Rachel Weisz made a joint appearance at the Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery opening gala and were the ultimate power couple. Rachel kept things simple in a black suit and white shirt, while Daniel looked dapper in a grey two-piece set and red striped tie.

Glenn Close on red carpet in sparkly jumpsuit© Getty

Glenn Close

Glenn Close looked so glamorous as she took to the Knives Out red carpet in a sparkly jumpsuit with a high collar and black velvet gloves. She added platformed heels and statement diamond earrings to up the ante on the drama.

Kerry Washington on red carpet in silver dress© Getty

Kerry Washington

Glistening in silver, Kerry Washington brought the sparkle to the Knives Out premiere. Her strapless gown was covered in jewels, and she opted for simple fine hoop earrings to allow the dress to do the talking.

Mila Kunis on red carpet in black dress© Getty

Mila Kunis

Black Swan actress Mila Kunis kept things simple in a strapless black gown featuring a beaded top and puffed skirt, on night one of the festival.

