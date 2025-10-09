5 Best-dressed stars of London Film Festival 2025 – including Rachel Weisz's surprise appearance

It's October, and for movie fans, that means rejoicing in the return of the annual BFI London Film Festival. Every year, A-listers in their droves descend on the capital city to celebrate another year of brilliant filmmaking, and the 2025 edition shows so much promise. Highlights of this year's festival include Jay Kelly starring George Clooney, Bugonia starring Emma Stone, and After The Hunt starring Julia Roberts. So many brilliant films are set to take their time in the spotlight, and for the sartorially-minded, there are so many opportunities for celeb style spotting.
The festival kicked off on Wednesday with the premiere of Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery – and what an incredibly well-dressed cast. Rachel Weisz made a surprise appearance, supporting her husband Daniel Craig, who leads the cast. She looked incredible in a suit, as did her husband's co-stars Glenn Close, Kerry Washington, and Mila Kunis. But there are so many moments yet to come. Keep scrolling for our favourite looks…